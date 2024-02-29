HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2024 Hyundai Creta N Line Bookings Officially Open Ahead Of March 11 Launch

2024 Hyundai Creta N Line bookings officially open ahead of March 11 launch

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 29 Feb 2024, 14:47 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Hyundai Creta N Line will be offered only with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.
2024 Hyundai Creta N Line
Hyundai will make several changes to the exterior so that the N Line version of the Creta stands out.
2024 Hyundai Creta N Line
Hyundai will make several changes to the exterior so that the N Line version of the Creta stands out.

Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced that they have started accepting bookings for their upcoming Creta N Line. Customers can book the Creta N Line token amount of 25,000 at Hyundai Signature dealerships. The Creta N Line will come with a host of exterior and interior changes. Moreover, it is expected that Hyundai will also make a few changes to the mechanicals as well.

Hyundai says that the design of the Creta N Line is inspired by WRC cars. The Creta N Line will boast a new sporty front grille with the N Line emblem and a new more aggressive front bumper with red accents. On the sides, there are new side skirts with red accents and a new set of 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with N Line badging and red front brake calipers.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc Multiple Both
₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
2184 cc Multiple Both
₹ 11.25 - 17.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc Multiple Both
₹ 10.90 - 20.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv300 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV300 2024
1197 cc Petrol Manual
₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Bolero (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero
1493.0 cc Diesel Manual
₹ 9.90 - 10.91 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
1462 cc Petrol Both
₹ 12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

To complement the sporty design language, there will be a twin-tip exhaust at the rear. Speaking of exhaust, Hyundai will retune the exhaust note so that it sounds raspier and sportier than the standard Creta. Hyundai could also firm up the suspension setup so that it can handle better.

Creta N Line will come with 42 standard safety features and over 70 advanced safety features. There will be features like Hill Assist Control, Electronic Parking Brake, Auto Hold, Electronic Stability Control, 6 airbags, 360-degree parking camera etc.

2024 Hyundai Creta N Line
At the rear, there will be twin exhausts that will sound sportier than the standard Creta.
2024 Hyundai Creta N Line
At the rear, there will be twin exhausts that will sound sportier than the standard Creta.

Hyundai Creta N Line will be powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. It puts out 158 bhp of max power at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 253 Nm at 1,500 - 3,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty will be a 6-speed unit and a 7-speed dual-clutch unit. As of now, this engine is only available with a 7-speed DCT.

Also Read : Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: How do the Korean siblings fare against each other

The interior will also updated with sporty touches. There is a new N Line steering wheel which is leather-wrapped and has red stitching. The dashboard has red inserts on it and the infotainment system is also surrounded by a red bezel. Then there is the new gear lever which is specific to N Line versions of the Creta.

First Published Date: 29 Feb 2024, 14:28 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.