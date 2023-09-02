Tata Nexon facelift SUV revealed, bookings to open from this date

2023 Tata Nexon facelift SUV has made its India debut ahead of its launch on September 14. The carmaker officially took the covers off the new Nexon SUV which has received its second major facelift since it was first launched. In its new avatar, the Nexon facelift SUV looks radically different from the existing version, and yet retains the essence of its coupe-like profile which is associated with the sub-compact SUV. The interior has also received major updates with addition of new features. However, there are no changes under the hood. When launched, it will renew rivalry with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet among others.

Tata Motors will open the bookings for the 2023 Nexon facelift SUV from Monday, September 4. The deliveries are expected to start later this month. The new Nexon SUV will be available in 11 different variants with new nomenclature. Instead of naming the variants with X, Tata Motors has given names to each variant. These include Smart, Smart+, Smart+ (S), Pure+, Pure+ (S), Creative, Creative+, Creative+ (S), Fearless, Fearless (S) and Fearless+ (S).

Tata Nexon facelift SUV: Exterior design

Tata Nexon facelift SUV has its design inspired by the Curvv Concept vehicle the carmaker had showcased earlier. The looks of the Nexon is now sportier and sharper than before with new elements added. For instance, what catches the eye first is the new LED signature DRLs which come with sequential pattern. The SUV also gets a new LED split headlight unit. The grille has also been reworked and is now bigger to make the Nexon facelift look bolder. The bumper has also been updated with chrome garnish.

The Nexon facelift looks more like the existing Nexon SUVs from the sides with minimal changes to the overall shape. The only changes here are the new character lines and the design of the alloy wheels which remain of the same size as before. Even the ground clearance of the Nexon facelift remains at 208 mm. At the rear, the SUV gets a reworked LED taillight unit with an LED bar running across the width of the vehicle.

Tata Nexon facelift SUV: Interior design and features

The changes inside the cabin of the 2023 Nexon facelift SUV are bigger compared to the outside. The entire dashboard, including the displays, steering wheel and other elements have undergone massive changes. What will draw attention first is the new-look two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel setup. The panel, which houses mounted touch-based controls and the Tata Motors logo, are illuminated and offer a premium look. The infotainment screen has also been updated with the same floating 10.25-inch unit borrowed from the Nexon EV Max Dark Edition. The display is compatible with Tata's iRA connected car technology. The digital driver display, which is of the same size, has been updated too with customisable navigation feature.

A look at the new interior of the 2023 Tata Nexon facelift SUV. The entire setup has several changes with the introduction of a new display, a new steering wheel setup, touch-based controls and more.

In terms of the overall design of the dashboard, the new Nexon facelift is quite different from the existing version. The centre console, which houses most of the manual controls, has less physical buttons. Instead, there are touch controls which are also illuminated when in use. Tata Motors has made the AC vents slimmer and added leather and chrome effect on the dashboard and a sleek-looking gear lever along with Nexon EV-like drive selector knob. The upholstery has also been updated with fresh interior colour themes.

Tata Motors has introduced a few new features in the Nexon facelift SUV. These include a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats which also get height adjustability feature for the first time. Among other features are wireless charging, automatic climate control, electric sunroof and cruise control feature among others.

Also Read : Tata offers first official glimpse at upcoming Nexon EV facelift

Tata Nexon facelift SUV: Safety features

Nexon SUV is one of the safest models from the carmaker. The facelift version is also expected to live up to that reputation with a host of safety features like six airbags as standard, front parking sensors, ISOFIX seat mounts for children and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

Tata Nexon facelift SUV: Engine, transmission choices

The Nexon facelift SUV will continue to be offered with the same petrol and diesel engines. What has changed is the option of transmission units. The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol unit, which can generate 120 hp of power and 170 Nm of peak torque, now comes mated to as many as four transmission choices. These include a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual, a six-speed automatic and the new 7-speed DCT gearbox with paddle shifters. The 1.5-litre diesel unit, which can generate 115 hp of power and 160 Nm of peak torque, is offered with the same set of six-speed manual and six-speed AMT gearbox choices.

First Published Date: