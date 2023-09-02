Tata Motors offers first look at Nexon EV facelift. Here's what is new

Tata Motors has teased the first look of the upcoming facelift version of the Nexon EV ahead of its launch later this month. The carmaker took to social media to share a video that offers a look at what has changed in the electric SUV which is currently the best-selling EV in India. The Nexon EV in its new avatar will come with several changes in its exterior design, interiors and features, most of which are similar to the updates implemented on the facelift version of Nexon EV's ICE avatar.

Tata Motors shared a short video as the first teaser on Nexon EV facelift which offers a clear look at what all has changed in the electric SUV. The unit shows in the video wears a silver gray exterior colour, which is going to be a new option for the electric SUV. The video also offers a look at the updated lighting, similar to the Nexon facelift SUV. There is a new set of LED DRLs with sequential signature.Tata Motors will now add an LED bar across the width of the bonnet for a seamless look. The LED headlight units are also new. Being an electric car, the grille of the Nexon EV facelift is a closed unit which houses the LED headlight units on either end and the Tata Motors logo at the centre.

At the rear, the LED taillight units have also been updated and are similar to the changes seen on the Nexon facelift version, unveiled on Friday (September 1). The taillights also get similar sequential pattern and comes with an LED bar that extends across the width of the electric car with the Tata Motors logo embossed in the middle.

The overall exterior design of the Nexon EV facelift will be inspired by the Curvv EV Concept. Among other changes on the outside, the Nexon EV facelift could come with a new set of alloy wheels with updated design and chrome-finished roof rails.

Expect the Nexon EV facelift to come with the same changes inside that has been implemented in the 2023 Nexon facelift SUV. These may include a new 10.25-inch free-standing touchscreen unit that was only offered with the Max Dark Edition of the Nexon EV. The new two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with touch-based mounted control and a backlit panel is also expected to make its way in the electric SUV.

Tata Motors is unlikely to change the size of the battery or the electric motor that currently powers the Nexon EV models. The carmaker is likely to continue with the two choice of battery packs. The 30.2kWh unit offers a range of 312 kms on a single charge while the larger 40.5kWh unit offers up to 453 kms without the need to plug it in for recharge.

