2023 MG Hector officially unveiled, complete with massive grille & touchscreen

MG Motor India on Monday has finally taken the wraps off the Hector facelift ahead of announcing its price on January 11. The MG Hector facelift comes with a host of changes to the exterior, while the cabin too gets an updated appearance. In a bid to make the Hector facelift different from the pre-facelift model, the automaker has added a lot of significant styling changes to the SUV but retained the basic silhouette of the car.

Speaking about the updates, the exterior sports several changes. It gets a massive redesigned front grille garnished in chrome, which dominates the front fascia. The split headlamps have been carried over from the outgoing model, but there are minor updates. The LED taillights have been redesigned and stretch across the width of the car. Besides that, there is a new chrome trim and a Hector badge on the tailgate. The updated MG Hector runs on 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Inside the cabin, the MG Hector facelift gets a revamped dual-tone theme. It sports redesigned AC vents on the dashboard, while the large 14-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system at the centre console enhances the premium appeal. The SUV has a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel and an all-digital digital instrument cluster. The switchgear on the centre console and gear shifter have also received minor updates.

A significant update the MG Hector facelift has received is the Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). This software suite comprises features like lane keep assist, forward collision warning, emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist and high beam assist.

While the Hector facelift has received a wide range of updates on the design and technology front, mechanically, it remains the same. The SUV continues to come available in 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol hybrid and 2.0-litre diesel variants. The power and torque output of the engines remain the same in the facelift model. Transmission options for the SUV include both manual and automatic units.

