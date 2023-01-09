HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2023 Mg Hector Officially Unveiled, Complete With Massive Grille & Touchscreen

2023 MG Hector officially unveiled, complete with massive grille & touchscreen

MG Motor India on Monday has finally taken the wraps off the Hector facelift ahead of announcing its price on January 11. The MG Hector facelift comes with a host of changes to the exterior, while the cabin too gets an updated appearance. In a bid to make the Hector facelift different from the pre-facelift model, the automaker has added a lot of significant styling changes to the SUV but retained the basic silhouette of the car.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Jan 2023, 13:26 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The new MG Hector SUV comes with significant updates at exterior and inside the cabin.
The new MG Hector SUV comes with significant updates at exterior and inside the cabin.
The new MG Hector SUV comes with significant updates at exterior and inside the cabin.
The new MG Hector SUV comes with significant updates at exterior and inside the cabin.

Speaking about the updates, the exterior sports several changes. It gets a massive redesigned front grille garnished in chrome, which dominates the front fascia. The split headlamps have been carried over from the outgoing model, but there are minor updates. The LED taillights have been redesigned and stretch across the width of the car. Besides that, there is a new chrome trim and a Hector badge on the tailgate. The updated MG Hector runs on 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Also Read : 2023 MG Hector first impressions: Style and tech receive generous updates

Inside the cabin, the MG Hector facelift gets a revamped dual-tone theme. It sports redesigned AC vents on the dashboard, while the large 14-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system at the centre console enhances the premium appeal. The SUV has a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel and an all-digital digital instrument cluster. The switchgear on the centre console and gear shifter have also received minor updates.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Mg Hector Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg Hector Facelift
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹25 - 27 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg Hector Plus (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector Plus
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹13.63 - 20.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Skoda New-octavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda New-octavia
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.81 kmpl
₹25.99 - 29.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Skoda Octavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Octavia
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.81 kmpl
₹26.29 - 29.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mitsubishi Outlander (HT Auto photo)
Mitsubishi Outlander
2360 cc | Petrol | Automatic (CVT) | 8 kmpl
₹26.93 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual | 14.16 kmpl
₹13.5 - 19.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

A significant update the MG Hector facelift has received is the Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). This software suite comprises features like lane keep assist, forward collision warning, emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist and high beam assist.

While the Hector facelift has received a wide range of updates on the design and technology front, mechanically, it remains the same. The SUV continues to come available in 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol hybrid and 2.0-litre diesel variants. The power and torque output of the engines remain the same in the facelift model. Transmission options for the SUV include both manual and automatic units.

First Published Date: 09 Jan 2023, 13:26 PM IST
TAGS: MG MG Motor India MG Hector 2023 MG Hector
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ultraviolette_F77-Electric_Motorcycle_2
Auto Expo 2023: These two-wheeler makers get ready to zoom in
Auto_Expo_2023_2
Auto Expo 2023: These carmakers are ready to woo consumers
Auto Expo 2023 will be held three years after the previous edition. The expo was cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions.
Which carmakers will be absent from the Auto Expo 2023?
MG5 is an electric five-seater SUV with a range of around 400 kms on a single charge.
Auto Expo 2023: MG5 EV will be showcased along side MG4 and MG Air
MG4_EV_14
This electric hatchback is all set for India debut at Auto Expo 2023

Trending this Week

Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Hot and Techy Brezza became the highest selling SUV in September 2022, totally disrupting the B Segment from an industry standpoint.
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza clocks 1 lakh bookings in just 2 months
Bike_Sales_1
Two-Wheeler sales 2022: How manufacturers fared in December 2022
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber
Super_Meteor_1667737368400
New Year 2023: Get ready for these premium motorcycles set to arrive in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Auto Expo 2023: What is Tata Motors up to?
Auto Expo 2023: What is Tata Motors up to?
Over 2,300 commuters fined for wrong-lane driving in a single day in Noida
Over 2,300 commuters fined for wrong-lane driving in a single day in Noida
1934 Packard Coupe Roadster wins at vintage car show in Vadodara
1934 Packard Coupe Roadster wins at vintage car show in Vadodara
Tesla Model Y demand grows in China after discounts, lengthens waiting period
Tesla Model Y demand grows in China after discounts, lengthens waiting period
Over 2,300 vehicles penalised in a day for wrong-side driving in Noida
Over 2,300 vehicles penalised in a day for wrong-side driving in Noida

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city