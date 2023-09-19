2023 Kia Seltos crosses 50,000 bookings in two months of being launched

Kia India on Tuesday announced that its new 2023 Seltos has crossed the 50,000-mark for bookings in just two months of being launched. With this, Kia has become one of the fastest OEMs to cross the mark in the mid-SUV segment. The company has also completed four lakh units domestic deliveries of Seltos this month and a total of 5,47,000 deliveries of the model, including exports.

Revealing key facts about the bookings analytics, the company said that more than 800 bookings are being made for the model every day and 77% of the total bookings have been made for the top-end variants, HTX onwards. While 47% of the total bookings were made for variants that come equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), pointing to the growing preference for safety and technology features among Indian buyers.

Watch: Kia Seltos 2023: First drive review

Another key revelation is that 40% of the consumers have opted for diesel variants of the 2023 Seltos. In response to the growing demand for the model, the OEM has optimised its production with an aim to keep the waiting period at a minimum. “Seltos has become one of the most trusted and comfortable driving experience for new-age customers," said Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Officer, Kia India.

The 2023 Kia Seltos was launched on July 21 with an updated design, sportier performance, tech-loaded cabin, and ADAS safety suite. The vehicle packs 32 features, including 15 safety features that are standard across the range and 17 ADAS Level 2 autonomous features. The model offers six airbags as standard across the range.

It comes equipped with features such as dual screen panoramic display, dual zone fully automatic air conditioner, and dual pane panoramic sunroof, among others. It has been priced at a starting range of ₹10.89 lakh while the top-end X-Line trim gets a price sticker of ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

