HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2023 Kia Seltos Launched: Turbo Petrol, Diesel Manual Discontinued, Prices Hiked

2023 Kia Seltos launched: Turbo petrol, diesel-manual discontinued, prices hiked

Kia India has silently updated the Seltos lineup for MY2023 and the compact SUV now meets the BS6 Phase 2 and RDE emission standards set to arrive from April 1, 2023, onwards. With prices starting at 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the automaker has brought major updates to the 2023 Kia Seltos including new features, a new transmission choice and a price hike. Kia has also discontinued the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine with the DCT unit.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 16 Mar 2023, 14:35 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Kia Seltos is now offered only with the 1.5-litre NA petrol and 1.5-litre turbo diesel engines. The diesel manual has been replaced with an IMT option
The Kia Seltos is now offered only with the 1.5-litre NA petrol and 1.5-litre turbo diesel engines. The diesel manual has been replaced with an IMT option
The Kia Seltos is now offered only with the 1.5-litre NA petrol and 1.5-litre turbo diesel engines. The diesel manual has been replaced with an IMT option
The Kia Seltos is now offered only with the 1.5-litre NA petrol and 1.5-litre turbo diesel engines. The diesel manual has been replaced with an IMT option

The 2023 Kia Seltos is now available only in the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine options. The 1.5 petrol is paired with the 6-speed manual and CVT options, while the 1.5 diesel gets a new 6-speed iMT gearbox while continuing with the 6-speed torque converter. The 6-speed manual on the diesel has been discontinued.

Also Read : Kia Carens launched with new turbo petrol engine and iMT gearbox. Check prices

Dealer sources tell us that Kia will replace the 1.4 turbo petrol with the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that’s making its way across Hyundai Group cars. This includes the new-generation Hyundai Verna and Creta, while the Carens also got the turbo petrol engine option recently. The 1.5 turbo is likely to arrive with the Seltos facelift later this year.

The Seltos 1.4-litre turbo petrol DCT is not available anymore and is likely to be replaced later with the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit
The Seltos 1.4-litre turbo petrol DCT is not available anymore and is likely to be replaced later with the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit
The Seltos 1.4-litre turbo petrol DCT is not available anymore and is likely to be replaced later with the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit
The Seltos 1.4-litre turbo petrol DCT is not available anymore and is likely to be replaced later with the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Seltos Facelift
1353 cc | Petrol | Diesel | Manual
₹11 - 19 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl
₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Air Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg Air Ev
| Electric | Automatic
₹10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Furthermore, the 2023 Kia Seltos now comes with idle start-stop as standard. This feature helps in maximising fuel efficiency, especially in stop-and-go situations. As a result of all the changes, the updated Seltos is now more expensive by up to 50,000, depending on the variant. Prices for the 2023 Kia Seltos range now start at 10.89 lakh for the entry-level HTE petrol-manual trim, going up to 19.65 lakh for the X-Line diesel automatic. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

Also Read : Kia EV9 electric SUV breaks cover, looks identical to the concept

The Kia Seltos remains a bestseller in the segment and despite being over three years old in the market, it continues to command a strong demand with the average waiting period extending to over three months. Kia is tight-lipped about when it plans to bring the facelifted Seltos but the model is likely to arrive in the second quarter, possibly around June. The Seltos facelift will come with new styling, features, and the addition of safety tech such as ADAS. Expect prices to see another increment at the time.

First Published Date: 16 Mar 2023, 14:35 PM IST
TAGS: 2023 Kia Seltos Kia Seltos Kia India Kia
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
26% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city