2023 Kia Seltos launched: Turbo petrol, diesel-manual discontinued, prices hiked

Kia India has silently updated the Seltos lineup for MY2023 and the compact SUV now meets the BS6 Phase 2 and RDE emission standards set to arrive from April 1, 2023, onwards. With prices starting at ₹10.89 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the automaker has brought major updates to the 2023 Kia Seltos including new features, a new transmission choice and a price hike. Kia has also discontinued the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine with the DCT unit.

The 2023 Kia Seltos is now available only in the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine options. The 1.5 petrol is paired with the 6-speed manual and CVT options, while the 1.5 diesel gets a new 6-speed iMT gearbox while continuing with the 6-speed torque converter. The 6-speed manual on the diesel has been discontinued.

Dealer sources tell us that Kia will replace the 1.4 turbo petrol with the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that’s making its way across Hyundai Group cars. This includes the new-generation Hyundai Verna and Creta, while the Carens also got the turbo petrol engine option recently. The 1.5 turbo is likely to arrive with the Seltos facelift later this year.

Furthermore, the 2023 Kia Seltos now comes with idle start-stop as standard. This feature helps in maximising fuel efficiency, especially in stop-and-go situations. As a result of all the changes, the updated Seltos is now more expensive by up to ₹50,000, depending on the variant. Prices for the 2023 Kia Seltos range now start at ₹10.89 lakh for the entry-level HTE petrol-manual trim, going up to ₹19.65 lakh for the X-Line diesel automatic. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

The Kia Seltos remains a bestseller in the segment and despite being over three years old in the market, it continues to command a strong demand with the average waiting period extending to over three months. Kia is tight-lipped about when it plans to bring the facelifted Seltos but the model is likely to arrive in the second quarter, possibly around June. The Seltos facelift will come with new styling, features, and the addition of safety tech such as ADAS. Expect prices to see another increment at the time.

