HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2023 Honda City Launched: 5 Things To Know

2023 Honda City launched: 5 things to know

Honda Cars India recently launched the facelifted version of the City and City e:HEV in the Indian market. There are not huge changes to the sedans. Instead, Honda has made several small changes so that the City stays competitive in an already shrinking sedan market. Here are five things that one should know about the facelifted versions of the City.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Mar 2023, 12:22 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The 2023 Honda City gets two new entry-level variants - SV for petrol and V for hybrid, priced at ₹11.49 lakh and ₹18.89 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.
The 2023 Honda City gets two new entry-level variants - SV for petrol and V for hybrid, priced at ₹11.49 lakh and ₹18.89 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.
The 2023 Honda City gets two new entry-level variants - SV for petrol and V for hybrid, priced at ₹11.49 lakh and ₹18.89 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.
The 2023 Honda City gets two new entry-level variants - SV for petrol and V for hybrid, priced at ₹11.49 lakh and ₹18.89 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

2023 Honda City: Exterior updates

In terms of cosmetic changes, the City now gets a sporty front grille which has a chequered flag pattern. The front bumper has also been redesigned and gets a carbon-wrapped lower moulding. There are new fog lamp housings, a body-coloured trunk spoiler and a new rear bumper with a faux carbon diffuser. There are also new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Apart from this, Honda has added a new Obsidian Blue Pearl paint scheme.

2023 Honda City: Features

Honda has added new features to the 2023 City. It is now equipped with ambient lighting, rain-sensing wipers, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a wireless charger.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Honda New City - 5th Gen (HT Auto photo)
Honda New City - 5th Gen
₹11.49 - 15.97 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio-n (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio-n
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹11.99 - 19.49 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio Classic (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
2184 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15 kmpl | 130 bhp
₹11.99 - 15.49 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mahindra Scorpio
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15 kmpl
₹11.99 - 18.83 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details

Also Read : Honda City vs Verna vs Ciaz vs Virtus vs Slavia: Price faceoff

2023 Honda City: ADAS

Honda has also added Advanced Driver Aids System or ADAS to the 2023 City. It is now equipped with features such as Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Adaptive Cruise Control with Low Speed Follow, Road Departure Mitigation System, Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS), Lead Car Departure Notification System and Auto High Beam.

2023 Honda City: New variant and prices

Honda has added a new variant to the City range. It is the SV trim. Apart from the new trim, the City is available in V, VX and ZX variants. The prices of the 2023 City start at 11.49 lakh and goes up to 14.72 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom

2023 Honda City: Engine

The 1.5L i-VTEC is the same unit as the outgoing version. It produces 119 bhp at 6,600 rpm and a peak torque output of 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-step CVT. The claimed fuel efficiency figures of the engine are 17.8 kmpl and 18.4 kmpl respectively.

First Published Date: 04 Mar 2023, 12:22 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Cars India Honda City
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city