2022 Toyota Glanza will have connected car features paired to smartwatches

Toyota Glanza, which will be the rebadged version of the new generation Maruti Suzuki Baleno, will be officially launched in India on March 15.

2022 Toyota Glanza premium hatchback will be launched in India with several connected car tech features. In its latest teaser of the facelift Glanza model, Toyota has showcased at least one such features. The teaser shows that the 2022 Glanza will have connected car tech like locking and unlocking the car through a smartwatch paired to it.

Toyota Glanza, which will be the rebadged version of the new generation Maruti Suzuki Baleno, will be officially launched in India on March 15. Maruti Suzuki launched the 2022 Baleno facelift last month. The new generation Baleno too comes loaded with tech features, some of which may also be borrowed for the 2022 Glanza as well.

According to reports, the 2022 Toyota Glanza will get a larger infotainment system with 360-degree surround-view camera, as well as a head-up display and a flat-bottom steering wheel. All these features have been included in the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno too.

Besides these, the new Glanza may also get features like rear AC vents, new HVAC controls, auto-dimming IRVM, and a sliding driver armrest could also make way inside the updated Glanza hatchback. Toyota will also most likely try to create distinction with the use of an updated upholstery on the car.

As far as design is concerned, the new Glanza is expected to receive several updates. These may include a redesigned grille, a lower bumper, new alloy wheel design among others. The overall profile of the car is expected to remain the same as the previous generation model.

The 2022 Toyota Glanza will continue to be powered by the 1.2-litre petrol engine generating out 89bhp of power and 113Nm of torque. The company may also add an idle start/stop function on the car for better fuel economy. For the transmission duty, the car will get either a five-speed manual or a CVT unit. The currently found G and V trim options will also be continued inside the new model.

First Published Date: