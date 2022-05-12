HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2022 Toyota Fortuner Gr S Launched In India At 48.43 Lakh. Check Features

2022 Toyota Fortuner GR-S launched in India at 48.43 lakh. Check features 

The Fortuner GR-S has been made available in a single, fully-loaded variant based on the diesel 4x4 AT trim.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 May 2022, 08:04 PM
.The Toyota Fortuner GR-S will be seen with several new cosmetic tweaks to make it stand apart.
.The Toyota Fortuner GR-S will be seen with several new cosmetic tweaks to make it stand apart.
.The Toyota Fortuner GR-S will be seen with several new cosmetic tweaks to make it stand apart.
.The Toyota Fortuner GR-S will be seen with several new cosmetic tweaks to make it stand apart.

Toyota Fortuner GR-S edition has been launched in the Indian market at 48.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant has been placed even higher than the Legender trim which was previously the top-spec model in the lineup. The Fortuner GR-S has been made available in a single, fully-loaded variant based on the diesel 4x4 AT trim.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual | 10.01 kmpl
₹29.98Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
Mg Gloster
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹29.98Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Citroen C5 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C5 Aircross
1997 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 18.6 kmpl
₹30.3Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹32.75Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.4 kmpl
₹3.78Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

On the outside, the new Fortuner GR-S comes with several notable styling tweaks against the regular Fortuner models. It gets blacked-out alloy wheels and a dual-tone radiator grille that lends it a sportier appeal. Also, there are GR badges on the grille, fenders and boot lid. The sportier exterior theme is also accompanied inside with an all-black interior with red stitching, GR badging on the steering wheel start-stop button, a new instrument cluster, and sportier-looking pedals.

(Also Read: Toyota to manufacture EV parts in India for domestic, export purposes)

Some of the key features of the Fortuner Gazoo Racing Sport variant include quad-LED headlamps, LED fog lights, seven airbags, dual-zone climate control, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, ABS with EBD, powered tail-gate, cruise control, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system enabled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, drive modes (Eco, Normal, and Sport) and much more.

At the heart of the new SUV sits a 2.8-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine which produces 201 bhp of maximum power, backed up with 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The colour options on the new SUV include Attitude Black and White Pearl Crystal Shine.

First Published Date: 12 May 2022, 07:48 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Toyota India Toyota Fortuner Fortuner GR-S 2022 Fortuner GR-S
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Follow traffic rules & #BeARoadHero
"It only takes a little effort to follow traffic rules and make our roads safe"
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara, also known as Escudo SUV, launched with full-hybrid tech
The new Horwin SK3 gets a 72V36Ah battery pack which juices up its 3.1kW motor with 6.3kW power output.
2022 Horwin SK3 e-scooter launched with 300km, TFT display, cruise control
The newest C-Class from Mercedes is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the model it replaces.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at 55 lakh
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Royal Enfield bikes get costlier in India. Check new prices here

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479

Latest News

2022 Toyota Fortuner GR-S launched in India at ₹48.43 lakh. Check features
2022 Toyota Fortuner GR-S launched in India at 48.43 lakh. Check features
Mercedes-AMG celebrates 55th anniversary, uncovers A45 and CLA 45 Edition 55
Mercedes-AMG celebrates 55th anniversary, uncovers A45 and CLA 45 Edition 55
After Speed Triple, Matt Baja Orange added to 2022 Triumph Trident 660
After Speed Triple, Matt Baja Orange added to 2022 Triumph Trident 660
Tata Motors reports consolidated net loss of ₹992.05 crore in Q4
Tata Motors reports consolidated net loss of 992.05 crore in Q4
Toyota Fortuner to get new GR-S variant soon
Toyota Fortuner to get new GR-S variant soon

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city