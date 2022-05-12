2022 Toyota Fortuner GR-S launched in India at ₹48.43 lakh. Check features

The Fortuner GR-S has been made available in a single, fully-loaded variant based on the diesel 4x4 AT trim.

Toyota Fortuner GR-S edition has been launched in the Indian market at ₹48.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant has been placed even higher than the Legender trim which was previously the top-spec model in the lineup. The Fortuner GR-S has been made available in a single, fully-loaded variant based on the diesel 4x4 AT trim.

On the outside, the new Fortuner GR-S comes with several notable styling tweaks against the regular Fortuner models. It gets blacked-out alloy wheels and a dual-tone radiator grille that lends it a sportier appeal. Also, there are GR badges on the grille, fenders and boot lid. The sportier exterior theme is also accompanied inside with an all-black interior with red stitching, GR badging on the steering wheel start-stop button, a new instrument cluster, and sportier-looking pedals.

Some of the key features of the Fortuner Gazoo Racing Sport variant include quad-LED headlamps, LED fog lights, seven airbags, dual-zone climate control, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, ABS with EBD, powered tail-gate, cruise control, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system enabled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, drive modes (Eco, Normal, and Sport) and much more.

At the heart of the new SUV sits a 2.8-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine which produces 201 bhp of maximum power, backed up with 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The colour options on the new SUV include Attitude Black and White Pearl Crystal Shine.

