2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at 55 lakh

The latest Mercedes-Benz C-Class comes packed with several new cabin features and complete with the promise of more comfort than before.

Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday officially launched the 2022 C-Class at a starting price of ₹55 lakh (ex showroom) for the C 200 variant. The C-Class 220d and 300d diesel variants have been priced at ₹56 lakh and ₹61 lakh (ex showroom), respectively. The latest C-Class drives into the country as an even more premium sedan model with a vastly updated cabin that is plush and loaded to the brim with features. There are also some very striking visual updates on the outside of the model.

The C-Class has long been the entry-level Mercedes sedan before the A-Class Limousine, launched early 2021, took over. But while it may sit below the likes of the E-Class and the S-Class, the latest C-Class is being billed as a Mercedes with nearly the same levels of refinement and plush cabin feels.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class variants:

The latest C-Class comes in three variants - C 200, C 220d and the C 300d. At a time when several of its rivals are ditching diesel engines, Mercedes is persisting with both petrol and diesel motors but more significantly, the C-Class now also comes with 48V Integrated Starter Generator Technology on all three variants which increases the power and torque figures. The ISG promises a smoother low-speed drive while enhancing mileage of the vehicle.

Seen here is the C-Class 300d variant which packs in AMG line styling.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class engine, transmission specs:

The latest C-Class is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine in the C 200 variant and 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel motors in the C 220d and C 300d variants. All of these engines are also paired with the 48V Integrated Starter Generator Technology and are mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission unit.

The C 200 produces 204 hp and offers 300 Nm of torque while the C 220d offers 200 hp and 440 Nm of torque. Both these variants can fire to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds. But if it is sheer pace one wants, it is the C 300d that is quickest to the three-digit mark, taking all of 5.7 seconds. It has 265 hp and 550 Nm on offer.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class feature highlights:

The C-Class is touted as the Baby S and this is mostly due to the feature list it boasts of. A 11.9-inch main infotainment display with the latest MBUX technology is the major highlight of the cabin and allows for a wide range of personalization and customization options. There is also a fully digital 12.3-inch driver display, wireless phone chargeing, connected car technology, Burmester sound system, large sunroof, leather upholstery and dual-zone climate control.

A look at the cabin of the new C-Class C 200.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class dimensions:

The new C-Class is now longer by 65 mm and has a length of 4,751 mm. Its wheelbase of 2,865 mm has also gone up by 25 mm which translates to 21 mm more legroom in the cabin. The car is 1,820 mm wide.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class exterior highlights:

The C-Class stands on 17-inch alloy wheels with the 300d based on AMG line getting 18-inch five spoke alloys. The sedan also gets sleek LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a reworked grille and a new split LED taillight.

The new C-Class has a slightly higher ground clearance but still sits quite low to the surface.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class colour options:

The 2022 C-Class is offered in six body colours if one picks either the C 200 or the C 220d. These are Selenite Grey, Mojave Silver, High-tech Silver, Opalite White, Cavansite Blue and Obsidian Black. The last three colour options are the only shades in which the top-of-the-line 300d is available in.

In the cabin, the C 200 and C 220d has three upholstery colour choices in Sienna Brown, Black and Macchiato Beige. The C 300d gets a two-tone Sienna Brown/Black and an all-Black colour option.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class rivals:

The new C-Class renews its rivalry against the likes of BMW 3 Series and the Audi A4.

