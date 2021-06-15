Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe facelift. The six-cylinder GT43 and GT53 will now come with minor design changes, new personalised features and a few new colour scheme.

The AMG GT 4-Door Coupe facelift will also feature updated driving assistance systems and the Widescreen Cockpit including the MBUX multimedia system. The new facelift models are also offered with wider wheels. These include 20-inch light-alloy wheels, or 21-inch forged wheels in a 5-twin-spoke design. Customers can also add red-painted brake callipers for the 6-cylinder models.

For exterior colour choices, Mercedes-AMG has added three new options which include Starling Blue Metallic, Starling Blue Magno and Cashmere White Magno.

One of the biggest changes in the 2022 AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is that it is now able to accommodate five people, instead of four like in the previous the GT 4-Door model. The new model now comes with a three-across bench seat at the rear as the carmaker removed the fixed centre console. The bench seats can also fold completely to make more room for luggage.

The cabin also gets new interior colour options, including Yacht Blue scheme and Deep White.

Philipp Schiemer, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH, said, “We constantly maintain our AMG GT 4-Door Coupé at an outstanding technical level. With the current update and the exclusive edition, we are reaching out to the target groups that place the greatest value on individuality and an expressive lifestyle. In this way, we continue to develop our profile as a ‘Performance Luxury’ brand and go on to substantiate this with tailor-made products and options. In addition, we will soon be presenting our first E PERFORMANCE hybrids in this model, thereby driving forward the electrification of the powertrain."

Under the hood, the 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 43 4-Door continues to be powered by the same 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six engine. However, Mercedes claims that the maximum power has improved slightly to 367 horsepower. The GT 53 too has improved power output of 435 horsepower. The engine continues to be mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox.