2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR goes bold: Five big highlights in detail

Maruti Suzuki has launched the updated new WagonR and the hatchback is available at a starting price of ₹5.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Priced up to ₹7.10 lakh (ex-showroom), the updated Maruti Suzuki tallboy hatchback - a proven hit in the Indian car market and a best-seller for years - now comes with a host of cosmetic updates and new features.

The WagonR is one of the bestselling cars from the brand that has been in business for a long time in India. The new WagonR comes taking the tallboy hatchback's appeal one notch up.

(In Pics: 2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR facelift launched in India)

The latest WagonR revises its rivalry with other competitors in the same segment including Hyundai Santro and Tata Tiago. Here are the top five highlights of the all-new 2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR.

The dual-tone exterior paint option is available in the ZXi+ variant.

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR comes with a dual-tone paint theme that enhances the car's visual appeal. The dual-tone exterior paint option is available in the ZXi+ variant and there are two-different shade options - Gallant Red with Black roof and Magma Grey with Black roof.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR trims ex-showroom price (Delhi) LXi 1.0L ₹ 539,500 VXi 1.0L ₹ 586,000 ZXi 1.2L ₹ 599,600 LXi CNG 1.0L ₹ 634,500 VXi AGS 1.0L ₹ 636,000 ZXi+ 1.2L ₹ 648,000 ZXi AGS 1.2L ₹ 649,600 VXi CNG 1.0L ₹ 681,000 ZXi+ AGS 1.2L ₹ 698,000

7.0-inch infotainment system

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR comes with a 7.0-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system inside the cabin that gets smartphone navigation integration. It also comes with cloud-based services offering app-based connected car features.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR gets a retuned 1.0-litre four-cylinder K-series engine deliver improved mileage at 25.19 kmpl.

Improved mileage

2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR comes offering better mileage compared to the outgoing model. Maruti Suzuki claims that the 1.0-litre four-cylinder K-series engine has been tuned to deliver 16 per cent better mileage at 25.19 kmpl. The S-CNG variant of the hatchback too has been claimed to offer five per cent better mileage at 34.05 km per kg compared to the outgoing model.

Safety features

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR comes with a host of safety features. These include dual airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), front seat belts reminder, a high-speed alert system, and rear parking sensors as standard across variants. The car also gets Hill-Hold Assist in AGS variants.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR is available for subscription starting at a monthly fee of ₹ 12,300.

Available for subscription

Maruti Suzuki offers a subscription program for the new 2022 WagonR. This subscription program comes available at an all-inclusive monthly fee starting from ₹12,300.

