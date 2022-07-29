HT Auto
2022 Maruti S-Presso vs Renault Kwid: Specs, price and features comparison

Maruti Suzuki updated the S-Presso this year with a new engine and some features. The Kwid is currently the most affordable vehicle in Renault's line-up.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Jul 2022, 12:26 PM
Kwid and S-Presso are key rivals of each other.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has been doing fairly well in the Indian market since it was first launched back in 2019. This is because of the SUV-like design traits, comparatively affordable price point and a relatively feature-packed cabin. But S-Presso continues to face off against another solid contender in the market in the form of Renault Kwid. The hatchback went on sale in India back in 2015 and was given a major facelift in 2019 and then this year, a mild refresh was given. Here is a quick comparison between the S-Presso and the Kwid.

2022 S-Presso vs Renault Kwid: Price comparison

The price of the 2022 S-Presso starts at Rs. 4.25 lakhs and goes up to Rs. 5.99 lakhs. When compared, the Kwid's price starts at Rs. 4.64 lakhs and the top-end variant is priced at Rs. 5.99 lakhs. All the prices are ex-showroom. So, the price of the S-Presso's base variant is cheaper by Rs. 39,000. However, the top-end of both the vehicles is priced at the same rate.

Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.12 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹4.25 - 5.99 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
799 cc | Petrol | Manual | 25 kmpl
₹4.07 - 5.51 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Maruti Suzuki Alto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl
₹3.15 - 4.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Maruti Suzuki Eeco (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
1196 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.11 kmpl
₹4.3 - 5.61 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.89 kmpl
₹4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
2022 S-Presso vs Renault Kwid: Engine specs

The S-Presso is sold only with one petrol engine option. It is a 1.0-litre, K12C engine that has been updated for 2022. It produces 68 Ps of max power and 90 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AGS. The claimed fuel efficiency of the S-Presso is between 24.12 kmpl to 25.30 kmpl.

The S-Presso is offered in six colours and four variants. Courtesy of Maruti Suzuki.
Renault offers the Kwid with two petrol engine options. There is a 0.8-litre unit and a 1.0-litre unit. The 0.8-litre engine produces 54 PS and 72 Nm and the 1.0-litre engine produces 68 PS and 91 Nm. Both the engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. There is also a 5-speed AMT gearbox on offer with the 1.0-litre unit. The certified fuel efficiency of the Kwid is rated between 20.7 kmpl to 22 kmpl

2022 Renault Kwid looks quite good with rugged plastic cladding.
On paper, the Kwid and the S-Presso have the same power output and torque. The transmission options are also the same. However, the fuel efficiency of the S-Presso is more than what Kwid offers.

2022 S-Presso vs Renault Kwid: Features

Dashboard of S-Presso seems to be inspired from Mini Cooper. Courtesy of Maruti Suzuki.
Both the vehicles are pretty well equipped for their segment. They come with digital instrument clusters, electrically adjustable ORVMs, manual air conditioning, keyless entry, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, overspeed alert and rear parking sensors. The Kwid gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system while the S-Presso gets a 7-inch unit. Both support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Additionally, Kwid comes with all four power windows, LED tail lamps, LED Daytime Running Lamps and a rear parking camera.

Renault Kwid gets a rotary gear knob for AMT variants.
2022 S-Presso vs Renault Kwid: Dimensions

In terms of dimensions, the Kwid's wheelbase measures 2,422 mm whereas S-Presso's wheelbase is slightly shorter at 2,380 mm. In terms of length and width, the Kwid is larger but the same is not true for height. Even the ground clearance of the Kwid is more by 4 mm when compared to S-Presso. However, that should not make much of a difference.

First Published Date: 29 Jul 2022, 12:26 PM IST
TAGS: 2022 S Presso S Presso Maruti Suzuki Renault Kwid Kwid 2022 Kwid Maruti Suzuki S Presso
