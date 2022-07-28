HT Auto
2022 Maruti S-Presso: Five key highlights you should know

The 2022 S-Presso comes with a new K-Series engine that can be mated to a manual or an AGS transmission. The CNG variant has been discontinued for now.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Jul 2022, 14:26 PM
Maruti Suzuki launched 2022 S-Presso but did not made any cosmetic changes. Courtesy of Maruti Suzuki.
Maruti Suzuki first launched the S-Presso in 2019 and this year, the manufacturer gave a mild refresh to the micro-SUV. As part of the update, Maruti added features like an idle start/stop system, Hill Hold Assist, electrically adjustable ORVMs and Electronic Stability Program to certain variants. Moreover, Maruti Suzuki has also updated the engine.

The pricing of the 2022 S-Presso start at Rs. 4.25 lakhs (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs. 5.99 lakhs (ex-showroom). S-Presso competes against the likes of Renault Kwid and Tata Tiago, among others. Here are five key points about the 2022 S-Presso that you should know.

SUV-like design

The S-Presso looks rugged and has an up-right stance. Photo of S-Presso courtesy Maruti Suzuki.
The design of the S-Presso is based on the Future S Concept which was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. It looks like a mini-SUV by deriving some of the design elements from the previous generation Vitara Brezza. For the 2022 model year, unfortunately, Maruti Suzuki did not make any cosmetic changes. So, it still comes with a boxy profile, upright stance and good ground clearance.

Funky yet practical cabin

S-Presso's cabin layout. The circular central console seems to be inspired from Mini Coopers. Courtesy of Maruti Suzuki.
The tall and boxy design of the S-Presso means that there is an ample amount of interior space for four occupants. There is enough headroom and legroom so most people would be comfortable. Maruti Suzuki has given some funky touches to the cabin. The instrument cluster sits in the centre of the dashboard and is a digital unit. Moreover, there are orange accents on the dashboard that does stand out.

Fuel efficient engine

Maruti Suzuki's vehicles are known for their fuel efficiency figures. The S-Presso is no different. In fact, with the 2022 S-Presso, the fuel efficiency figure has been improved even more. This is because of the new 1.0-litre K-Series engine that now comes with DualJet technology and an idle start/stop system. It produces 67 PS of max power and 89 Nm of peak torque. The claimed fuel efficiency figure is between 24.12 kmpl and 25.30 kmpl depending on the variant that customer opts for.

Available with automatic transmission

2022 S-Presso's AGS gearbox. Courtesy of Maruti Suzuki
As standard, Maruti Suzuki offers the S-Presso with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Although, one can get a 5-speed AMT with the VXI(O) and VXi+(O) variants. With the AMT gearbox, Maruti also gives the Electronic Stability Program and Hill Hold Assist.

Six colours and variants

The S-Presso is offered in six colours. There is Solid Sizzle Orange, Pearl Starry Blue, Sold White, Solid Fire Red, Metallic Granite Grey and Milky Silver Silver. S-Presso is available in six variants. There is Std, LXi, VXi, VXi(O), VXi+ and VXi+(O).

First Published Date: 28 Jul 2022, 14:24 PM IST
TAGS: 2022 Maruti Suzuki S Presso 2022 S Presso Maruti Suzuki S Presso S-Presso Kwid
