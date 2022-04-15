HT Auto
2022 Maruti Ertiga facelift MPV to launch today: Live and latest updates

  • Maruti will be betting big on the new Ertiga seven-seater MPV and the six-seater XL6 to renew its dominance in the three-row passenger vehicle segment. It will take one rivals ranging from Renault Triber and Mahindra Marazzo to the base variants of Kia Carens.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Apr 2022, 08:34 AM
2022 Maruti Ertiga facelift will come with a 1.5-litre DualJet petrol engine mated to a new 6-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga facelift is ready for launch in India today. In its third generation, the three-row seven-seater MPV will be the carmaker's bet renew its dominance in the segment after its rivals like Hyundai and Kia stepped up the game with some premium offerings in Alcazar and Carens. The 2022 Ertiga facelift, along with the upcoming 2022 XL6 six-seater MPV, Maruti plans to offer more premium features and raise the bar.

15 Apr 2022, 08:34 AM IST

Maruti Ertiga facelift variants and colours

Maruti Suzuki will offer the new Ertiga in four trims, which include the LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI+ variant. There will be optional automatic variants offered with the VXI, ZXI and ZXI+ trims. The new Ertiga will come with seven exterior colour options, which include Pearl Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Pearl Dignity Brown, Magma Grey, Auburn Red, Prime Oxford Blue, and Midnight Black shades.

15 Apr 2022, 07:38 AM IST

Maruti Ertiga and its rivals in three-row segment

Despite Toyota Innova Crysta's popularity, Maruti Ertiga and XL6 have been among the best-sellers in the segment. However, with the launch of new three-row cars like Hyundai Alcazar and Kia Carens, the rivalry has intensified in this segment. For Ertiga, which is priced between 9.29 lakh and 12.68 lakh, its rivalry was mainly with the likes of Mahindra Marazzo and Renault Triber MPVs. After Kia launched Carens at 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom) this year, Ertiga's competition has increased. Maruti will hope to deny Kia the chance to eat into Ertiga's share by adding more premium quotient to the MPV to attract customers.

15 Apr 2022, 07:38 AM IST

Maruti Ertiga price expectations

Maruti Ertiga MPV is currently sold in Indian markets with only a 1.5-litre petrol engine which also comes with a CNG version as well. The price of Ertiga ranges between 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and 12.68 lakh (ex-showroom) at present. As Maruti will add a new engine, a new transmission and several new technology in the new Ertiga, the price of the MPV is likely to be slightly higher than the older models. Expect the new generation Ertiga to cost between 9.50 lakh and 13 lakh (ex-showroom).

15 Apr 2022, 07:29 AM IST

Maruti Ertiga's journey so far

Much before its India launch, Maruti Suzuki had showcased the Ertiga at the Auto Expo in 2010. It took another two years for Maruti to introduce the Ertiga to the Indian markets. Maruti had projected Ertiga as a Life Utility Vehicle back then. While the first generation Ertiga was based on Swift, there was major changes in the design when the carmaker launched the first major facelift in 2018. This is the same model that is currently available in Indian markets. Today, Maruti will introduce the third generation of the Ertiga which is expected to come with certain design tweaks and heavy updates on the technical side.

First Published Date: 15 Apr 2022, 07:29 AM IST
