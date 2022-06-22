HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2022 Hyundai Tucson India Launch On This Date

2022 Hyundai Tucson India launch on this date

The new Hyundai Tucson will renew its rivalry with SUVs such as Citroen C5 Aircross and Honda CR-V. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Jun 2022, 09:21 AM
2022 Hyundai Tucson facelift SUV to launch in India soon.
2022 Hyundai Tucson facelift SUV to launch in India soon.
2022 Hyundai Tucson facelift SUV to launch in India soon.
2022 Hyundai Tucson facelift SUV to launch in India soon.

Hyundai Motor India is gearing up for the launch announcement of the new Tucson in the market. The yearly updated SUV will go on sale in India on July 13th. The new model has already appeared online, while the official pre-launch bookings are yet to be started.

Hyundai Tucson is one of the best-selling SUVs (over 7 million sold worldwide) from the Korean automaker. And with the latest generation update, the company is hoping to repeat the same success in the Indian market as well. The new 2022 Tucson comes out as a majorly improved version of the last-gen model. Not only the exterior design has been updated, but the SUV now also hosts several new and modern features.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Tucson (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Tucson
1999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹22.55 - 27.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Karoq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Karoq
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.49 kmpl
₹24.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Casper (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Casper
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹4 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

(Also Read: New concept sketches share glimpse of upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV)

On the outside, the SUV features a completely amped-up design language which is characterized by a prominent grille seamlessly integrating LED lighting signature. The car now uses a remastered front bumper sporting a bigger fog lamp housing. This new look is in line with the company's global design language which is also found on the latest Palisade SUV. Moreover, the new Tucson also uses other refreshed design elements such as new blacked-out B and C-pillars, rear windshield integrated Hyundai logo, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and more.

In terms of mechanicals, the Indian-spec model is most likely to source power from the familiar 2.0-litre petrol as well as a diesel engine option. These options will be borrowed from the outgoing Tucson. For the transmission duties, it will use both manual and automatic transmission unit options.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will continue to rival the likes of other SUVs such as Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan, and the C5 Aircross.

First Published Date: 22 Jun 2022, 08:53 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai India Hyundai Tucson 2022 Hyundai Tucson
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Click parking offenders, win 500. Nitin Gadkari has a novel plan
Audi claims Nio's ES6 and ES8 infringe the German car brand's trademark for its own model designations S6 and S8.
Audi drags Chinese EV maker Nio to court over trademark rights
Tigor EV is the most affordable electric car in India at present.
Tigor EV comprises 25% of the sedan's FY22 sales; every 6th Nexon sold is an EV
The latest teaser image shows the illuminated Renault logo at the window.
BlackBerry to develop intelligent cockpit for upcoming Renault EV
Apple CarPlay is fast looking at replacing all traditional forms of displaying in-car stats.
Have an iPhone? Here's how Apple CarPlay plans to dominate vehicle screens

Trending this Week

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Newly launched Yamaha MT-15 V2 becomes expensive in India
Tesla's toxic workplace culture has caused financial harm and irreparable damage to the company's reputation, claims the lawsuit against Elon Musk.
Elon Musk faces a new lawsuit from Tesla investor over workplace discrimination
Screengrab of the teaser video of 2022 Maruti Brezza showing the electric sunroof
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased; first-ever model from the brand to get sunroof
This is how the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will look like in real world.
2022 Hyundai Venue launched at 7.53 lakh, gets big style and feature updates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

2022 Hyundai Tucson India launch on this date
2022 Hyundai Tucson India launch on this date
Massive car theft operation busted in Noida, 150 vehicles recovered
Massive car theft operation busted in Noida, 150 vehicles recovered
Design drawings offer new information on Suzuki Burgman Street electric scooter
Design drawings offer new information on Suzuki Burgman Street electric scooter
Delhi to impose hefty fine on unregistered vehicles running on city roads
Delhi to impose hefty fine on unregistered vehicles running on city roads
Every BMW vehicle factory to be digitised using 3D laser scanning by early 2023
Every BMW vehicle factory to be digitised using 3D laser scanning by early 2023

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city