2021 Volkswagen T-Roc makes a comeback in India, to be priced from 21.35 lakh

Volkswagen India is all set to officially launch the 2021 T-Roc SUV in the country. The car has now been listed on the company's website and starts from an introductory price tag of ₹21.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

The pricing was taken down from the official website after a short period as the page now displays 'Coming Soon'. While the company is yet to announce the launch news officially, the car is expected to go on sale in India very soon.

For the record, the SUV was launched in India last year in March and was then priced at ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It was rolled out in just a single top-spec variant along with five exterior colour shades. It was introduced as a CBU model and was limited only to 1,000 units. A few months down the line, the SUV was completely sold off as the company announced the closure of bookings in September 2020.

The latest VW T-Roc is likely to arrive via the same CBU course and will thus again be a limitedly available product. It will be a fairly kitted up SUV in terms of features and will come equipped with all the bells and whistles such as LED headlamps, automatic climate control, leather upholstery, reverse parking camera, touchscreen infotainment system, 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, a panoramic sunroof, six airbags, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and more.

At the heart of the T-Roc will sit a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine pumping out 148 bhp of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The transmission will include a seven-speed DSG transmission.

Some of the key rivals to the VW's upcoming SUV will include Jeep Compass, MG Hector, and the Hyundai Tucson.