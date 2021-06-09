2021 Skoda Octavia is all but launched. The carmaker has revealed everything about the upcoming executive sedan at a premiere today. Only the prices for the 2021 Octavia remain to be announced, which will happen at the official launch of the sedan tomorrow.

Skoda will offer the 2021 Octavia sedan in two variants. The base variants are included in Style and the top-spec variants will be bracketed under Laurin & Klement. The top-spec Laurin & Klement variant will also get a different set of alloy wheels, more features as well as more colour options.

2021 Octavia will be offered in five different colour options. The Style variant will get only three, which includes Lava Blue, Magic Black and Candy White. The top-spec Laurin & Klement variant will get two more - Brilliant Silver and Maple Brown.

The fourth-generation Skoda Octavia has also grown in size, besides all the design and technical upgrades. The new Octavia now stands 4,689 mm in length, 1,469 mm in height and 2,003 mm in width with both side-view mirrors open. The wheelbase measures 2,680 mm and houses 17-inch alloy wheels.

2021 Skoda Octavia gets a redesigned front face. The grille, though, bears resemblance to the characteristic Skoda grille on Octavia, it gets chrome treatment for a more premium look. The chrome treatment can also be seen under the grille which connects the fog lamp casing. The grille is flanked by bi-LED headlights.

Fro the sides, the Octavia carries a coupe-like appearance, and may remind one of the recently launched Skoda Superb.

At the rear, the taillights have also been redesigned and are now sleeker than before. The Skoda badging has also changed from what was found in the earlier models. Also the new Octavia gets a powered tailgate.

The increase in size has helped Skoda to provide more space for passengers inside the new Octavia. Skoda says the new model will offer 78 mm more knee room for rear passengers. The boot space is also generous with 600-litres of space to load luggage.

The interior of the 2021 Octavia gets dual-tone treatment with suede and leather beige upholstery, and appears more premium than the previous versions. The dashboard design will remind of the new radiator grille. Among features, the new Octavia gets a two-spoke steering wheel, a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit, a 10-inch infotainment system, ambient lighting, two-zone climate control system among others. For comfort, Skoda has added memory function for front seats, touch-based reading lights and wireless smartphone charging.

The 2021 Skoda Octavia will be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine, mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox with paddle shifters. Skoda has also debuted the new shift-by-wire gear selector in the 2021 Octavia, which replaces the conventional gear lever for the DSG gearbox. The engine is capable of churning out 188 bhp of power and 320 Nm of peak torque.

As far as safety is concerned, the 2021 Skoda Octavia will offer eight airbags, electronic stability control, ABS, EBD, multi-collision brake, mechanical brake assist, electronic differential lock among others.