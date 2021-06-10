2021 Skoda Octavia, the fourth-generation of the popular sedan from the Czech car manufacturer, has been launched in India today. Offered in two variants, the new Octavia will cost ₹25.99 lakh for the base variant. The price will go up to ₹28.99 Lakh for the top-spec trim.

Skoda took about two years to drive in the new generation Octavia sedan in India after it was launched for the global markets in 2019. The ongoing Covid-19 crisis pegged back Skoda's plans to launch the Octavia earlier.

(See pics of 2021 Skoda Octavia sedan)

Zac Hollis, Brand Director at Skoda Auto India, said, “When it was introduced twenty years ago, the Octavia changed the dynamics of the executive sedan segment - one that continues to offer significant growth potential, catering to a burgeoning class of discerning buyers with a penchant for luxury, as well as the right value proposition. Having retained its characteristics of design, safety, technology, performance, space, and comfort, the all – new Octavia is a compelling combination and will continue to drive Skoda Auto's success in the Indian market."

On Wednesday, Skoda released all the details about its India-spec Octavia sedan for the customers. It will be offered in Style and Laurin & Klement variants. Compared to the previous generation model, the 2021 Octavia has grown in size and promises to offer more space for passengers inside.

2021 Skoda Octavia measures 4,689 mm in length, 1,469 mm in height and 2,003 mm in width with both side-view mirrors open. The wider body and longer length promises to provide 78 mm more knee room for rear passengers.

(In-depth details of Octavia here)

The wheelbase, measuring 2,680 mm, houses 17-inch alloy wheels. The alloys will have two different designs specific for the two variants, with the top-spec trim to get a more attractive look.

The redesigned front face of the new Octavia gets a familiar grille, which now gets chrome treatment for a more premium look. The grille is flanked by bi-LED headlights. Similar treatment can also be seen under the grille where the chrome strip connects the fog lamp casing. At the rear, the taillights is now sleeker than before along with the new Skoda badging.

The tailgate has also been upgraded and is now powered. The boot space is also generous with 600-litres of space to load luggage.

The cabin of the new Octavia has also been upgraded. Offered in dual-tone treatment with suede and leather beige upholstery, the interior is now more premium besides being more spacious.

The dashboard design has elements that resembles the new grille. It houses a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit and a 10-inch infotainment system. Among other features, the new Octavia offers a two-spoke steering wheel, ambient lighting, two-zone climate control system, memory function for front seats, touch-based reading lights and wireless smartphone charging among others.

At the heart of the new Skoda Octavia is a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine. It is capable of churning out 188 bhp of power and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox with paddle shifters.

Skoda has also introduced the new shift-by-wire gear selector in the 2021 Octavia for the first time, which replaces the conventional gear lever for the DSG gearbox. The shift-by-wire selector is a system by which the gears are changed through electronic controls without any mechanical link between the gear shifting lever and the transmission.

Skoda said that the new Octavia will return fuel efficiency figures of 15.81 kmpl, according to ARAI.

The new Octavia will be offered in five different colour options. These include Lava Blue, Magic Black and Candy White, Brilliant Silver and Maple Brown. The last two colour options are exclusive to the top-spec Laurin & Klement variant.

2021 Skoda Octavia are likely to hit the showrooms soon. Deliveries are expected to begin by the end of the month or early July.