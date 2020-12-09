Nissan has taken the covers off the new Kicks SUV earlier today. The Nissan Kicks facelift now gets refreshed design elements along with a host of new features.

The 2021 Nissan Kicks SUV now features a new Double V-motion front grille, bumper, LED headlights and LED fog lights, along with a new rear bumper, LED taillights, and new wheel designs.

The 2021 Kicks SUV gets a more stylish interior with a new, customisable 8-inch touchscreen display, an additional Type-C USB port, new seat materials and premium finish. It also gets a new centre console with armrest. For music lovers, Nissan has added Bose Personal Plus audio system in the new Kicks SUV. It also offers class-exclusive Intelligent Around View Monitor.

The Kicks SUV now offers standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The NissanConnect Services is also included in the new Kicks which has convenience and security features including Wi-Fi with over-the-air updating for head unit firmware, remote vehicle commands like keyless entry, and safety features including Automatic Collision Notification.

The new Nissan Kicks comes equipped with a 1.6-litre DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder engine that can produce 122-horsepower. Nissan claims that the engine, combined with the Xtronic transmission, offers best-in-class fuel economy. For improved drive dynamics, Nissan has added a new rear disc brake system, Intelligent Cruise Control and an electronic parking brake with auto hold in the 2021 Nissan Kicks SUV.

The 2021 Nissan Kicks is offered in three well-equipped front-wheel drive models – Kicks S, Kicks SV and Kicks SR.

Nissan offers three new, vibrant exterior colours and three new two-tone paint schemes on the new Kicks SUV. Through use of colours and an array of available accessories, Kicks offers over 100 million available colour combinations.