Kia Motors India is gearing up to launch the 2021 Seltos SUV in the country next month. The news was confirmed by the carmaker a few days back in an online event. Apart from Seltos, Kia will also introduce the new Sonet subcompact SUV in the country next month. The South Korean carmaker also passed on a vital piece of information about its 2022 plans. Kia informed that it will launch a new segment car in 2022 (more details here).

(Also Read: Kia aims 7-seater SUV segment in India, 2022 model may rival Alcazar, Safari)

Coming back to the immediate launch by Kia, the updated Seltos SUV has started arriving at the dealer stockyards in the country. The new SUV will boast some fresh updates such as the tweaked Kia badging on the bonnet, bootlid, steering wheel, and wheel hub caps. Apart from the new logo, the Seltos SUV will also sport a rejigged features list including an update to the infotainment system with additional AI voice commands for air purifier, sunroof control, power windows, wind direction, and defroster.

Under the hood, there will be the same powertrain options - the 1.5-litre petrol, 1.4-litre turbo petrol, and the 1.5-litre diesel. Also, the transmission options will remain unchanged. There could also be a price revision on the new Seltos following the new model year update.

Similar changes could also be introduced on the upcoming Sonet SUV.

(Also Read: Kia Sonet SUV clocks more than 25,000 units in the first three months of 2021)

Apart from the new Seltos, Kia could also introduce a special Gravity Edition of the SUV with a revised front grille, new 18-inch alloy wheels, and remodeled skid plate.