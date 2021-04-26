Kia Motors continue to grow in India with the help of its two SUVs - Seltos and Sonet. The Sonet sub-compact SUV, which was launched in August last year, has been one of the cornerstone of Kia’s success within a very short span of time. The carmaker sold more than 25,000 units Sonet sub-compact SUV in India in the first three months of this year.

Kia sold 8,498 units of Sonet SUVs in March 2021. It was a 6% month-on-month growth for the SUV as compared to 7,997 units sold in February 2021. In January. Kia sold 8,859 units of Sonet sub-compact SUV. Overall, Kia Sonet clocked 25,354 units between January and March this year.

Sonet had burst into the sub-compact segment in India with a bang last year and its rise since then has been so meteoric that it now contributes almost 50 per cent of the Korean carmaker’s total monthly sales. Sonet was the reason why Kia Motors had recorded a 50% year-on-year growth in November.

The price of Kia Sonet SUV starts at ₹6.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-spec model costs ₹13.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sonet SUV competes with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon as well as Mahindra XUV300.

The Kia Sonet is available in three engines in the Indian market. These include 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, 1.2-litre petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel. Its 1.0-litre turbo-petrol generates power of 117 Bhp and 172 Nm of torque. Its engine is equipped with a dual-clutch automatic transmission. At the same time, its 1.2-litre petrol engine generates 81 Bhp of power and 115 Nm of torque. Its engine is equipped with a 5-speed manual transmission. The 1.5-litre diesel engine generates 113 Bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. It has the option of a 6-speed torque converter with a diesel engine.

Sonet also offers one of the most feature loaded cabins in the segment. It has a 10.25-inch HD infotainment screen, UVO connectivity options, Bose seven-speaker system with sub-woofer, LED Sound Mood Lamps, wireless smartphone charger with cooling function, ventilated front seats, air purifier, and much more. Among safety features, Kia Sonet comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, Vehicle Stability Management, Electronic Stability Control, Hill-Start Assist Control and Brake Assist.

Kia is also expected to discontinue some of the trims like HTK Plus Turbo Petrol and HTK Plus Diesel Automatic, and will reportedly bring in new variants like HTX DCT Turbo Petrol, HTX Petrol in manual and automatic transmissions.