Kia has unveiled its new brand logo earlier this year in January, which comes as the South Korean carmaker's new identity. The completely redesigned brand logo will be debuting in India through the Seltos and Sonet SUVs, informed the automaker. The updated Sonet and Seltos will hit showrooms next month.

Also, Kia Motors India will be known as Kia India from now on.

A unit of the Kia Sonet compact SUV has been already spotted in India with the new brand logo, which was possibly in transit to a dealership yard.

The new brand logo will be replacing the old logo everywhere including the bonnet, tailgate, alloy wheels, and steering wheel as well. Expect the Kia Carnival premium MPV too to receive the same logo later.

Globally, Kia Motors has already unveiled several new cars that adorn the updated badge including the 2022 Kia Stinger, Kia EV6 as well as the new generation Kia Carnival too.

The South Korean auto major, which is a part of the Hyundai Group revealed its new brand slogan along with the new logo in January 2021 - Movement that inspires.

Meanwhile, Kia is reportedly working on a new seven-seater MPV or crossover for the Indian market, which will be underpinned by the same platform as Seltos.

Kia Seltos is the first car from the brand in India that has received a pretty good positive response. The Seltos became the bestseller model in the segment within a short period of time. The Sonet too has witnessed good response from the buyers.

The Kia Sonet comes with two petrol engine options. There is 1.2-litre petrol, and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit on offer. The 1.2-litree engine is available with a manual transmission and available in entry-level trims, while the latter can be bought with either an IMT or a DCT. Kia Sonet diesel comes available with a 1.5-litre motor that is available with both manual and automatic transmission options.