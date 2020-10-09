2020 Hyundai Creta crosses 1.15 lakh bookings milestone in India

Hyundai Motor India on Friday announced that the new-gen Creta has crossed the bookings milestone of 1,15,000 units in India since its launch. The Korean automaker said that the all-new Creta has witnessed phenomenal response since it went on sale in March this year. Creta has propelled Hyundai's market share in the SUV segment to 26 % in Jan ~ Sept 2020.

In terms of overall bookings, Creta's diesel variant is the more preferred choice with 60:40 booking ratio. The company also announced that the new Creta has become the most researched car on its ‘Click to Buy’ digital sales platform. The company further added that 'Blue Link' enabled variants of Creta 2020 have also received remarkable response with over 25,000 bookings registered for its connected SUVs.

Creta comes with Hyundai’s new 1.4 l Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol engine with 7DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) which as per Hyundai, is gaining immense popularity. The SUV is offered with 'WONDER Warranty Options' which include 3 Years/unlimited km or 4 years/60,000 km or 5 years/50,000 km.

Hyundai introduced the Creta brand in India back in 2015 and ever since it has dominated the SUV segment space with record sales. “It is indeed a moment of pride for Hyundai as the new Creta has emerged as the customer’s Brand of Choice when considering SUVs. The overwhelming response reiterates trust and love of the Indian customers in the Creta brand name. Reaffirming a legacy of leadership in the SUV segment, Hyundai Creta has set another benchmark in the industry with over 5,20,000 sales mark since its launch in 2015," said, Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India.