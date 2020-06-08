The all-new Ford Escape plug-in hybrid now has a best-in-class EPA-estimated all-electric fuel economy rating of 100 MPGe combined and an EPA-estimated 37 miles of all-electric driving range.

MPGe, or miles per gallon of gasoline equivalent, is an Environmental Protection Agency metric used to compare the amount of energy consumed by alternative fuel vehicles – including those partially powered by electricity – to what traditional gas-powered vehicles consume.

The Ford Escape plug-in hybrid managed to outscore the recently launched Toyota RAV4 Prime PHEV marginally. The RAV4 SUV falls short of Ford Escape's MPGe score by just 6 points. The Ford Escape plug-in hybrid is less expensive than the new Toyota RAV4 PHEV by at least a few thousand dollars for the base models. However, when it comes to the all-electric range, the RAV4 plug-in hybrid gets 42 miles compared to the Ford Escape's 37 miles.

“The original Ford Escape was the world’s first hybrid SUV and the all-new Ford Escape plug-in hybrid represents how far we’ve come in technology and efficiency," said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford chief product development and purchasing officer. “The all-new Escape plug-in has more power and more passenger space than the Fusion Energi plug-in, as well as up to four times the cargo volume behind its second-row seats."

Ford Escape hybrid models feature four modes that allow customers to select the setting most suitable for individual needs. In Auto EV mode, the vehicle decides whether to run on gas or electric power. In EV Now mode, drivers can operate on all-electric power. In EV Later mode, drivers can switch to full gas-hybrid driving to conserve electric miles for later. In all-new EV Charge mode, drivers can continue to charge the battery while driving and generate electric-only miles to use later.

Hybrid vehicles can serve as a hedge against rising oil prices. “The economic and environmental impacts of this virus have created a roller coaster for consumers looking to balance value, need and efficiency going forward," Thai-Tang said. “Ford Escape plug-in hybrid is that ideal balance our customers want."

The Escape plug-in hybrid is part of Ford’s investment of more than $11.5 billion in electrified vehicles. This Escape features Ford’s innovative fourth-generation hybrid propulsion system, which includes an all-new 2.5-litre Atkinson cycle hybrid engine and electronic continuously variable transmission. The plug-in hybrid system is available on every Escape trim level except S and SE Sport.