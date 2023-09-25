Honda Cars delivers 200 Elevate SUVs in Chennai in a single day

Honda Cars India has achieved a significant milestone for its latest product, the Elevate SUV. It delivered a total of 200 units of the mid-size SUV in Chennai in a single day at a mega event. The OEM is currently focusing on deliveries of the newly launched product to its customers across the country. The model is available at an introductory price ranging from ₹10,99,900 to ₹15,99,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Elevate SUV is offered in a single-engine option but with two transmission choices. The 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC petrol unit is capable of generating 119 bhp of maximum power and 145.1 Nm of peak torque. It will come mated to either a six-speed manual gearbox and an advanced CVT gearbox. Honda says that the Elevate SUV has a mileage of 15.31 kmpl in manual variants while the CVT versions will offer 16.92 kmpl of mileage.

Watch: Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review

The SUV is available in four variants - SV, V, VX, and ZX. In terms of design, it comes with a boxy front profile and a large black radiator grille, LED headlights, integrated LED DRLs, LED taillights, black fog lamp housing and large wheel arches housing sporty 17-inch alloy wheels.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Honda Elevate ₹ 11 - 16 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Mahindra Bolero ₹ 9.78 - 10.79 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Citroen C3 Aircross ₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details MG Astor ₹ 9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Nissan Juke ₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Kia Carens ₹ 8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

The character lines at the sides, along with the black claddings, increase the model's visual appeal. The SUV also gets a massive 220 mm of ground clearance, which is the highest in the segment.

On the inside, the SUV is spacious yet simple. There is a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is compatible with wireless smartphone connectivity. There is also a 7-inch HD colour TFT driver display. One also gets other features like automatic climate control, among others.

Single-tone colour options on the Elevate include Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic and Phoenix Orange Pearl. There will also be three dual-tone options available on the top-end variants - Phoenix Orange Pearl with Crystal Black Pearl Roof, Platinum White Pearl with Crystal Black Pearl Roof and Radiant Red Metallic with Crystal Black Pearl Roof.

First Published Date: