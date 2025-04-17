Skoda Kodiaq 2025

The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq has been officially unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in India. The second-generation model introduces an updated design, new features, and a revised powertrain. The Czech manufacturer has previously stated that the upcoming SUV will be locally assembled at Skoda’s facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, which is expected to begin in March 2025, followed by its market launch a few months later in May. The latest Kodiaq is larger than its predecessor, measuring 4,758 mm in length, 1,864 mm in width, and 1,659 mm in height. Despite these changes, the wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,971 mm. The exterior features a redesigned butterfly grille, sleeker headlamps with integrated fog lamps, and connected rear LED taillights.

Introduction

The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq has been officially unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in India. The second-generation model introduces an updated design, new features, and a revised powertrain. The Czech manufacturer has previously stated that the upcoming SUV will be locally assembled at Skoda’s facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, which is expected to begin in March 2025, followed by its market launch a few months later in May. The latest Kodiaq is larger than its predecessor, measuring 4,758 mm in length, 1,864 mm in width, and 1,659 mm in height. Despite these changes, the wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,971 mm. The exterior features a redesigned butterfly grille, sleeker headlamps with integrated fog lamps, and connected rear LED taillights.

Skoda Kodiaq Price:

The current Skoda Kodiaq is priced at ₹39.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The next-generation model is expected to be priced between ₹45 lakh and ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom), considering the upgrades in design, tech, and features.

When was the Skoda Kodiaq launched?

The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and is set to go on sale in India by May 2025. The new model will be a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) unit, with local assembly to begin in March 2025 at the automaker’s facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The 2025 Kodiaq features Skoda’s latest Modern Sold design language, featuring an updated butterfly grille design, new headlamps paired with fog lamps, and redesigned taillights connected by a strip of light across the tailgate.

How many variants of the Skoda Kodiaq are available?

The new Skoda Kodiaq is expected to be brought over to our shores as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) unit which will be assembled locally, starting in February 2025. While it is expected to be sold in the fully loaded L&K trim, additional variants are likely to be available at launch. The 2025 Kodiaq may further be offered in five and seven-seater versions.

What are the colour options available with the Skoda Kodiaq?

Globally, there are nine colour options available: Race Blue, Bronx Gold, Velvet Red, Black Magic, Moon White, Brilliant Silver, Steel Grey, Graphite Grey, and Energy Blue.

What features are available in the Skoda Kodiaq?

The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq brings a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a heads-up display. Its dashboard features Skoda’s new Smart Dial system with three rotary knobs below the infotainment screen for HVAC and infotainment controls. Other features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 14-speaker Canton sound system, ambient lighting, powered front seats with heating and ventilation, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, and multiple USB Type-C ports. The gear knob has been shifted behind the steering wheel, freeing up space in the centre console. The 2025 Kodiaq is also equipped with massage seats, four USB-C charging ports, and a 15-watt wireless charging box for two smartphones.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Skoda Kodiaq?

The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 188 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission and comes with an all-wheel-drive system as standard. The SUV is based on the MQB EVO platform, which is shared with other Volkswagen Group vehicles.

What is the seating capacity of the Skoda Kodiaq?

Globally, the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq is offered in both five and seven-seater variants. While India is likely to get seven-seater units, five-seater variants may also be available at launch.

What cars does the Skoda Kodiaq rival in its segment?

The new Skoda Kodiaq competes against models such as the Toyota Fortuner, Volkswagen Tiguan, and the Jeep Meridian.

What are the safety features of the Skoda Kodiaq?

The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq is equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and emergency braking. The SUV also comes with up to nine airbags, an Electronic Stability Program (ESP), hill hold control, and hill descent assist.