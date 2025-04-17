Kodiaq 2025User ReviewsImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Skoda Kodiaq 2025
UPCOMING
View all Images

SKODA Kodiaq 2025

Exp. Launch on 17 Apr 2025

4.0
2 Opinions
Review & Win ₹2000
₹45 - 55 Lakhs*Expected price
Photos
Specs
News
Opinions
Alert Me When Launched

Kodiaq 2025 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1499.0 - 1995.0 cc

Kodiaq 2025: 1984.0 cc

Power

Category Average: 206.85 bhp

Kodiaq 2025: 188.0 bhp

Skoda Kodiaq 2025 Latest Update

Latest News:

New Skoda Kodiaq to launch on April 17 with seven different colours, will offer 14.86 kmpl
Booked new Skoda Kodiaq? Here's when deliveries begin

Introduction

The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq has been officially unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in India. The second-generation model introduces an updated design, new features, and a revised powertrain. The Czech manufacturer has previously stated that the upcoming SUV will be locally assembled at Skoda’s facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, which is expected to begin in March 2025, followed by its market launch a few months later in May. The latest Kodiaq is larger than its predecessor, measuring 4,758 mm in length, 1,864 mm in width, and 1,659 mm in height. Despite these changes, the wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,971 mm. The exterior features a redesigned butterfly grille, sleeker headlamps with integrated fog lamps, and connected rear LED taillights.

Skoda Kodiaq Price:

Read More Read More Icon

Skoda Kodiaq 2025 Images

17 images
View All Kodiaq 2025 Images

Skoda Kodiaq 2025 Specifications and Features

Body TypeSUV
Max Torque320 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine1984 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Skoda Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Aryaveer Skoda
71/1, Shivaji Marg, Najafgarh Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
+91 - 7947044552
Aryaveer Skoda
East Of Kailash, E-14, New Delhi, Delhi 110065
+91 - 9871864545
Jai Auto
B-1/11, Africa Avenue, Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
+91 - 7942531121
Jai Auto Dwarka
Plot No.- D 11, & 12, Main Rajapuri Road, Block C, Madhu Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110055
+91 - 7574066633
Aryaveer Motors
No 62, Rama Road, Najafgarh Ind Area, Moti Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
+91 - 9205981393
Masyy Cars Pvt Ltd
No 9, Rohtak Road Paschim Vihar Extension, New Delhi (NCR), New Delhi, Delhi 110063
+91 - 1133678000
See All Skoda Dealers in Delhi

Popular Skoda Cars

View all Skoda Cars
View all Upcoming Skoda Cars

Skoda Kodiaq 2025 User Opinions & Ratings

4
2 Ratings & Opinions
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
2
5 rating
0
Write an Opinion
A perfect family SUV in 2025
The new Kodiaq offers a refined design, spacious interiors and advanced tech, making it an excellent choice for families. Fuel efficiency could be better though. By: Sandeep Boppana (Oct 25, 2024)
Read Full Opinion
Compact curvy terrain cruiser
It's the masterpiece of 2025, boasting bold looks, a high-performance engine, cozy interiors, and value-added safety features.By: Shashi Katyal (Oct 19, 2024)
Read Full Opinion
Read all Reviews

Explore Other Options

SUV Cars
SUV Cars Under 50 Lakhs
Petrol Cars
Upcoming SUV Cars
Automatic Cars
Cars & BikesNew CarsSkoda CarsSkoda Kodiaq 2025