C3X Launch Date
The Citroen C3X launch date is yet to be announced.
C3X Launch Price
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹7
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹7 Lakhs* Onwards.
Specs and Features
The Citroen C3X is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features: Engine: 1998 cc Transmission: Manual FuelType: Petrol
C3X Seating Capacity
The Citroen C3X is expected to be a 5 Seater model.
C3X Rivals
Honda Amaze, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor are sought to be the major rivals to Citroen C3X.