C3X Launch Date

The Citroen C3X launch date is yet to be announced.

C3X Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹7 Lakhs* Onwards.

Specs and Features

The Citroen C3X is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

Engine: 1998 cc

Transmission: Manual

FuelType: Petrol

C3X Seating Capacity

The Citroen C3X is expected to be a 5 Seater model.

C3X Rivals

Honda Amaze, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor are sought to be the major rivals to Citroen C3X.