C3XImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Citroen C3X Front Left Side
UPCOMING

CITROEN C3X

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced

Review & Win ₹2000
₹7 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Alert Me When Launched

C3X Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1199.0 cc

C3X: 1998.0 cc

Citroen C3X Latest Update

Latest News:

Citroen C3X unveiling soon? New teaser hints at the Honda City rival incoming
Auto recap, April 1: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R tops PV sales, Tata Punch EV bestselling EV, Citroen dark editions confirmed

Citroen C3X Price:

Citroen C3X is priced at Rs. 7 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi).

Which are the major rivals of Citroen C3X?

Citroen C3X rivals are Honda Amaze, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor.

What is the Seating Capacity of Citroen C3X?

Citroen C3X offers a 5 Seater configuration.

Citroen C3X Latest Update

Latest News:

Citroen C3X unveiling soon? New teaser hints at the Honda City rival incoming
Auto recap, April 1: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R tops PV sales, Tata Punch EV bestselling EV, Citroen dark editions confirmed

C3X Launch Date

The Citroen C3X launch date is yet to be announced.

C3X Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹7

Read More Read More Icon
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with C3X.
VS
Citroen C3X
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left Side
Tap here to expand

Citroen C3X Images

1 images
View All C3X Images

Citroen C3X Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeSedan
TransmissionManual
Engine1998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Citroen Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
La Maison Citroen South Delhi
Safdarjung Enclave, A 2/4, Africa Ave, Opposite Bhikaji Cama Place, Block A 2, P, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
+91 - 9999614797
La Maison Citroën Delhi
C-160, Industrial Area Phase1, Naraina Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110028
+91 - 9876313131
See All Citroen Dealers in Delhi

Popular Citroen Cars

View all Citroen Cars

Explore Other Options

Sedan Cars
Sedan Cars Under 10 Lakhs
Petrol Cars
Upcoming Sedan Cars
Cars & BikesNew CarsCitroen CarsCitroen C3X