Matter Aera Right Side View
MATTER Aera

Launched in Mar 2023

₹1.74 - 1.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Aera Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 91.36 kmph

Aera: 25.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 144.41 km

Aera: 125.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.55 hrs

Aera: 5.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 3.5 kwh

Aera: 5.0 kwh

About Matter Aera

Matter Aera Variants
Matter Aera price starts at ₹ 1.74 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.84 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
2 Variants Available
5000₹1.74 Lakhs*
125 km
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth,WiFi
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Single
Roadside Assistance
Battery Capacity: 5 Kwh
Low Battery Indicator
5000 Plus₹1.84 Lakhs*
125 km
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth,WiFi
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Single
Roadside Assistance
Battery Capacity: 5 Kwh
Low Battery Indicator
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Matter Aera Expert Review

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor

Electric motorcycles are going to be all the rage soon. From Ultraviolette, Hop, and Tork Motors, to Ola and Ather joining the bandwagon soon, this segment is ready to boom and how. But another player has been silently finding its feet in this nascent space. We first heard of them back in 2021 while it enthusiastically delivered its maiden offering in 2023. Nearly a year later, Matter Motor Works is all set to begin deliveries of the Aera electric motorcycle and we finally got a chance to ride the e-bike in its production form in scenic Gujarat, its home state. The quest then is to find out if the Matter Aera matters.

Matter Aera Images

7 images
Matter Aera Colours

Matter Aera is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Blaze red
Cosmic black
Cosmic blue
Nord grey

Matter Aera Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity5 kWh
Body TypeSports Bikes
Charging PointYes
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth,WiFi
HeadlightLED
Range125 km
Charging Time5 Hours
Matter Aera comparison with similar bikes

Matter Aera
Rowwet Trono
Odysse Electric Evoqis
Seeka SBolt
Kabira Mobility KM 3000
Maruthisan Racer
Birla V6
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
Birla DMS
Seeka SSeagun
Tork Motors Kratos
₹1.74 Lakhs*
₹1.81 Lakhs*
₹1.71 Lakhs*
₹1.69 Lakhs*
₹1.63 Lakhs*
₹1.93 Lakhs*
₹1.6 Lakhs*
₹1.6 Lakhs*
₹1.63 Lakhs*
₹1.52 Lakhs*
₹1.5 Lakhs*
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
3 Hours
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
3-7 Hrs.
Charging Time
3 Hours 20 Minutes
Charging Time
5-6 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
3-7 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours
Range
125 km
Range
130 km
Range
140 km
Range
140 km
Range
201 km
Range
120 km
Range
130-150 km
Range
129 km
Range
130-160 km
Range
150 km
Range
180 km
Motor Power
10 kW
Motor Power
3 kW
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
5000 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
6.37 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
4000 W
Motor Power
9000 W
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Matter Aera Videos

2024 Matter Aera electric motorcycle first ride review: Game changer?
8 Feb 2024
Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
8 Feb 2024

Matter Aera EMI

