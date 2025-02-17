Category Average: 88.18 kmph
Beast: 90.0 kmph
Category Average: 126.36 km
Beast: 110.0 km
Category Average: 5.82 hrs
Beast: 9.0 hrs
Category Average: 3.55 kwh
Beast: 5.18 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Battery Capacity
|5.18 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|110 km
|Charging Time
|9 hours
Joy e-bike Beast
₹2.42 Lakhs*
₹2.33 Lakhs*
₹2.33 Lakhs*
₹2.37 Lakhs*
₹1.63 Lakhs*
₹1.6 Lakhs*
₹1.93 Lakhs*
₹1.81 Lakhs*
₹1.74 Lakhs*
₹1.71 Lakhs*
₹1.69 Lakhs*
Charging Time
9 Hours
Charging Time
9 Hours
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
5-6 Hrs.
Charging Time
3 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
3-7 Hrs.
Range
110 km
Range
110 km
Range
80 km
Range
150 km
Range
130-160 km
Range
130-150 km
Range
120 km
Range
130 km
Range
125 km
Range
140 km
Range
140 km
Motor Power
5 kW
Motor Power
5000 W
Motor Power
5 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
3 kW
Motor Power
10 kW
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
3000 W
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
