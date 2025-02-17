Latest Update

Joy e-bike Beast: Joy e-bike Beast:



This is an e-bike with the characteristics of a streetfighter. The Joy e-bike Beast is a pure electric naked bike that is totally made in India.



Joy e-bike Beast Launch Date:



The Joy e-bike Beast was introduced to India in April, 2021.



Joy e-bike Beast Price:



The Joy e-bike Beast comes in only one variant and is priced at Rs. 2.42 Lakhs ex-showroom, Delhi.



Joy e-bike Beast Design:



The overall design of the Beast has an uncanny resemblance to Kawasaki’s Z series streetfighter model. The headlight assembly resembles the top end Kawasaki Z1000. The green energy e-bike comes only in a green and black paint scheme. The Joy e-bike Beast also has a sporty look.



Joy e-bike Beast Dimension:



The suspensions feature a hydraulic fork set in the front and a monoshock in the rear. Although the e-bike looks bulky, it weighs only 115 kilograms. The ground clearance of 160 mm is good enough for good roads. The Beast is also equipped with more than adequate braking system. It gets twin disk brakes in the front and a single disk brake in the rear.



Joy e-bike Beast Features:



This e-bike gets modern features like IoT (Internet of Things) and artificial intelligence to track the e-bike even if it is stolen. IoT could also help the bike in efficient management of battery consumption. The 10-amp smart charger of this e-bike comes with added safety features. The charger has protection against over-voltage, high temperature and short-circuit. As the Joy e-bike Beast is a fully electric offering, the lighting system is a full-LED set-up and the instrument cluster is fully digital.



Joy e-bike Beast Engine and Performance:



A powerful 5,000 watt BLDC motor drives the Joy e-bike Beast. A 72V, 72 Ah lithium-ion battery runs the motor. The e-bike can reach a top speed of 90 kilometers an hour and carry a maximum load of 150 kilograms including the rider. According to the company, this e-bike can climb an inclination of 18 degrees with ease.



Joy e-bike Beast Mileage:



The Joy e-bike Beast has a range of about 110 kilometers in a full charge. The running cost per kilometres is about 40 paise. The company claims that the battery can charge from 0 to 100 percent in 9 hours.



Joy e-bike Beast Rivals:



The Joy e-bike Beast will compete with Ultraviolette F77, Emflux One, Hop Oxo, Orxa Mantis, Cyborg Yoda and Srivaru Motors Prana. Other noteworthy rivals to the Joy e-bike Beast are Tork T6X, Tork Kratos, One Electric Motorcycles Kridn, Hero Electric AE-47 E-bike, Revolt RV400, EeVe Tesoro, Oben Rorr, Atumobile Atum Version 1.0, Komaki Ranger, Komaki M-5, Komaki MX3, Komaki XGT Classic, Odysse Electric Evoqis, Kabira Mobility KM 4000, Kabira Mobility KM 3000, Earth Energy EV Evolve Z, Earth Energy EV Evolve R, Cyborg Bob-e, Tunwal TZ 3.3 and PURE EV eTryst 350. ...Read MoreRead Less