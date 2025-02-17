HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Joy e-bike Beast
View all Images

JOY E-BIKE Beast

₹2.42 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
News
Beast Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 88.18 kmph

Beast: 90.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 126.36 km

Beast: 110.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 5.82 hrs

Beast: 9.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 3.55 kwh

Beast: 5.18 kwh

View all Beast Specs and Features

About Joy e-bike Beast

Latest Update

    • Joy e-bike Beast: ...Read More
    Joy e-bike Beast Variants
    Joy e-bike Beast price starts at ₹ 2.42 Lakhs .
    1 Variant Available
    STD₹2.42 Lakhs*
    90 kmph
    110 km
    Seat Type: Split
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Battery Capacity: 5.18 kWh
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Joy e-bike Beast Images

    17 images
    View All Beast Images

    Joy e-bike Beast Colours

    Joy e-bike Beast is available in the 2 Colours in India.

    Gray
    Green

    Joy e-bike Beast Specifications and Features

    Body TypeSports Bikes
    Battery Capacity5.18 kWh
    Charging PointYes
    HeadlightLED
    Range110 km
    Charging Time9 hours
    View all Beast specs and features

    Joy e-bike Beast comparison with similar bikes

    Joy e-bike Beast
    Joy e-bike Thunderbolt
    Joy e-bike Hurricane
    Birla DMG
    Birla DMS
    Birla V6
    Maruthisan Racer
    Rowwet Trono
    Matter Aera
    Odysse Electric Evoqis
    Seeka SBolt
    ₹2.42 Lakhs*
    ₹2.33 Lakhs*
    ₹2.33 Lakhs*
    ₹2.37 Lakhs*
    ₹1.63 Lakhs*
    ₹1.6 Lakhs*
    ₹1.93 Lakhs*
    ₹1.81 Lakhs*
    ₹1.74 Lakhs*
    ₹1.71 Lakhs*
    ₹1.69 Lakhs*
    Charging Time
    9 Hours
    Charging Time
    9 Hours
    Charging Time
    -
    Charging Time
    4-5 Hrs.
    Charging Time
    4-5 Hrs.
    Charging Time
    4-5 Hrs.
    Charging Time
    5-6 Hrs.
    Charging Time
    3 Hours
    Charging Time
    5 Hours
    Charging Time
    6 Hours
    Charging Time
    3-7 Hrs.
    Range
    110 km
    Range
    110 km
    Range
    80 km
    Range
    150 km
    Range
    130-160 km
    Range
    130-150 km
    Range
    120 km
    Range
    130 km
    Range
    125 km
    Range
    140 km
    Range
    140 km
    Motor Power
    5 kW
    Motor Power
    5000 W
    Motor Power
    5 kW
    Motor Power
    -
    Motor Power
    -
    Motor Power
    -
    Motor Power
    -
    Motor Power
    3 kW
    Motor Power
    10 kW
    Motor Power
    3000 W
    Motor Power
    3000 W
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Joy e-bike Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Amar Nath & Company
    C-2, Kanti Nagar,Main Road,Delhi 110051
    +91 - 9899006462
    See All Joy e-bike Dealers in Delhi

    Popular Joy e-bike Bikes

    View all Joy e-bike Bikes

    Joy e-bike Beast EMI

    Select Variant:
    STD
    90 kmph | 110 km
    ₹ 2.42 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    STD
    90 kmph | 110 km
    ₹2.42 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹3890.19/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Explore Other Options

    Sports Bikes
    Sports Bikes Under 3 Lakhs
    Upcoming Sports Bikes
