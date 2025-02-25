HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Scout Bobber
Indian Scout Bobber
View all Images

INDIAN Scout Bobber

Launched in Aug 2022

4.0
₹17.17 - 17.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Scout Bobber Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1252.0 cc

Scout Bobber: 1133.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 20.81 kmpl

Scout Bobber: 25 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 114.22 ps

Scout Bobber: 106.45 ps

Speed

Category Average: 187.0 kmph

Scout Bobber: 124.0 kmph

About Indian Scout Bobber

Latest Update

  Auto recap, Feb 24: India to tweak EV policy, Renault cars get CNG, Kia Syros' new booking milestone, CFMoto to return..
  Govt likely to modify new EV policy as Tesla gears up for India debut

    Indian Scout Bobber Price:

    Indian Scout Bobber is priced between Rs. 17.17 - 17.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
    Indian Scout Bobber Variants
    Indian Scout Bobber price starts at ₹ 17.17 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 17.37 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
    7 Variants Available
    Black Metallic₹17.17 Lakhs*
    1133 cc
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Black Smoke₹17.18 Lakhs*
    1133 cc
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Maroon Metallic Smoke₹17.27 Lakhs*
    1133 cc
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Icon Indy Red₹17.29 Lakhs*
    1133 cc
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Digital
    lcon Thunder Black Azure Crystle₹17.33 Lakhs*
    1133 cc
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Alumina Jade Smoke₹17.37 Lakhs*
    1133 cc
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Digital
    SIlver Quartz Smoke₹17.37 Lakhs*
    1133 cc
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Digital
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Indian Scout Bobber Images

    10 images
    Indian Scout Bobber Specifications and Features

    Max Power106.45 PS
    Body TypeRoadster Bikes
    Charging PointYes
    Mileage25 kmpl
    HeadlightHalogen
    Engine1133 cc
    Max Speed124 Kmph
    Indian Scout Bobber comparison with similar bikes

    Indian Scout Bobber
    Indian Scout
    BMW R 12
    Triumph Speed Twin 1200
    Indian Scout Rogue
    Harley-Davidson Sportster S
    Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114
    Triumph Rocket 3
    ₹17.17 Lakhs*
    ₹13.6 Lakhs*
    ₹19.9 Lakhs*
    ₹12.75 Lakhs*
    ₹17.28 Lakhs*
    ₹16.49 Lakhs*
    ₹16.75 Lakhs*
    ₹18 Lakhs*
    Power
    -
    Power
    127.8 PS
    Power
    96.31 PS
    Power
    105 PS
    Power
    95.1 PS
    Power
    122.3 PS
    Power
    93.8 PS
    Power
    167 PS
    Torque
    97 Nm
    Torque
    97 Nm
    Torque
    109.8 Nm
    Torque
    112 Nm
    Torque
    97 Nm
    Torque
    125 Nm
    Torque
    155 Nm
    Torque
    221 Nm
    Engine
    1133 cc
    Engine
    1133 cc
    Engine
    1170 cc
    Engine
    1200 cc
    Engine
    1133 cc
    Engine
    1252
    Engine
    1868 cc
    Engine
    2458 cc
    Kerb Weight
    252 kg
    Kerb Weight
    256 Kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    216 kg
    Kerb Weight
    250 kg
    Kerb Weight
    228 kg
    Kerb Weight
    306 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Length
    2274 mm
    Length
    2324 mm
    Length
    2200 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    2274 mm
    Length
    2270 mm
    Length
    2340 mm
    Length
    2365 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Cast Aluminium
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Indian Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Techno Automobiles, Arjan Garh
    999 Aya Nagar, Near Arjan Garh Metro Station,MG Road,Delhi 110047
    +91 - 9650600955
    See All Indian Dealers in Delhi

    Popular Indian Bikes

    Indian Scout Bobber EMI

    Select Variant:
    Black Metallic
    1133 cc |
    ₹ 17.17 Lakhs*
    Black Metallic
    1133 cc |
    ₹17.17 Lakhs*
    Black Smoke
    1133 cc |
    ₹17.18 Lakhs*
    Maroon Metallic Smoke
    1133 cc |
    ₹17.27 Lakhs*
    Icon Indy Red
    1133 cc |
    ₹17.29 Lakhs*
    lcon Thunder Black Azure Crystle
    1133 cc |
    ₹17.33 Lakhs*
    Alumina Jade Smoke
    1133 cc |
    ₹17.37 Lakhs*
    SIlver Quartz Smoke
    1133 cc |
    ₹17.37 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹29806.2/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
