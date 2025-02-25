Launched in Aug 2022
Category Average: 1252.0 cc
Scout Bobber: 1133.0 cc
Category Average: 20.81 kmpl
Scout Bobber: 25 kmpl
Category Average: 114.22 ps
Scout Bobber: 106.45 ps
Category Average: 187.0 kmph
Scout Bobber: 124.0 kmph
|Max Power
|106.45 PS
|Body Type
|Roadster Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|Headlight
|Halogen
|Engine
|1133 cc
|Max Speed
|124 Kmph
Indian Scout Bobber
₹17.17 Lakhs*
₹13.6 Lakhs*
₹19.9 Lakhs*
₹12.75 Lakhs*
₹17.28 Lakhs*
₹16.49 Lakhs*
₹16.75 Lakhs*
₹18 Lakhs*
Power
-
Power
127.8 PS
Power
96.31 PS
Power
105 PS
Power
95.1 PS
Power
122.3 PS
Power
93.8 PS
Power
167 PS
Torque
97 Nm
Torque
97 Nm
Torque
109.8 Nm
Torque
112 Nm
Torque
97 Nm
Torque
125 Nm
Torque
155 Nm
Torque
221 Nm
Engine
1133 cc
Engine
1133 cc
Engine
1170 cc
Engine
1200 cc
Engine
1133 cc
Engine
1252
Engine
1868 cc
Engine
2458 cc
Kerb Weight
252 kg
Kerb Weight
256 Kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
216 kg
Kerb Weight
250 kg
Kerb Weight
228 kg
Kerb Weight
306 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Length
2274 mm
Length
2324 mm
Length
2200 mm
Length
-
Length
2274 mm
Length
2270 mm
Length
2340 mm
Length
2365 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
