Launch Date: 16 Jun 2025
Category Average: 449.9 cc
XL750 Transalp [2025]: 755.0 cc
Category Average: 21.58 kmpl
XL750 Transalp [2025]: 23 kmpl
Category Average: 46.71 ps
XL750 Transalp [2025]: 91.7 ps
Category Average: 161.0 kmph
XL750 Transalp [2025]: 180.0 kmph
Honda XL750 Transalp [2025] is available in the 2 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|91.7 PS
|Body Type
|Adventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|75 Nm @ 7250 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|23 kmpl
|Mobile Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|755 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|180 kmph
Honda XL750 Transalp
₹11 Lakhs*
₹9.28 Lakhs*
₹8.99 Lakhs*
₹12.96 Lakhs*
₹9.58 Lakhs*
₹10.25 Lakhs*
Engine
755 cc
Engine
449 cc
Engine
449 cc
Engine
349.7 cc
Engine
249.9 cc
Engine
449.9 cc
Kerb Weight
208 kg
Kerb Weight
112.9 kg
Kerb Weight
126 kg
Kerb Weight
107 kg
Kerb Weight
101 kg
Kerb Weight
102.6 kg
Length
2325 mm
Length
2180 mm
Length
2175 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Length
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Body Type
Off Road Bikes
Body Type
Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes
Body Type
Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes
Body Type
Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes
Body Type
Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes
Body Type
Dirt Bikes
