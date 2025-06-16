XL750 Transalp [2025]PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Honda XL750 Transalp [2025] Right View
JUST LAUNCHED
View all Images

HONDA XL750 Transalp [2025]

Launch Date: 16 Jun 2025

₹11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
XL750 Transalp [2025] Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 449.9 cc

XL750 Transalp [2025]: 755.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 21.58 kmpl

XL750 Transalp [2025]: 23 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 46.71 ps

XL750 Transalp [2025]: 91.7 ps

Speed

Category Average: 161.0 kmph

XL750 Transalp [2025]: 180.0 kmph

Honda XL750 Transalp [2025]
Honda XL750 Transalp [2025] Variants
Honda XL750 Transalp [2025] price starts at ₹ 11 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
XL750 Transalp [2025] STD₹11 Lakhs*
755 cc
180 kmph
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Seat Type: Split
ABS: Dual Channel
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Honda XL750 Transalp [2025] Images

5 images
View All XL750 Transalp [2025] Images

Honda XL750 Transalp [2025] Colours

Honda XL750 Transalp [2025] is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Graphite black
Ross white

Honda XL750 Transalp [2025] Specifications and Features

Max Power91.7 PS
Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque75 Nm @ 7250 rpm
TransmissionManual
Mileage23 kmpl
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
HeadlightLED
Engine755 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed180 kmph
View all XL750 Transalp [2025] specs and features

Honda XL750 Transalp [2025] comparison with similar bikes

Honda XL750 Transalp
Kawasaki KX450
Kawasaki KLX 450R
KTM 350 EXC-F
KTM 250 SX-F
KTM 450 SX-F
₹11 Lakhs*
₹9.28 Lakhs*
₹8.99 Lakhs*
₹12.96 Lakhs*
₹9.58 Lakhs*
₹10.25 Lakhs*
Engine
755 cc
Engine
449 cc
Engine
449 cc
Engine
349.7 cc
Engine
249.9 cc
Engine
449.9 cc
Kerb Weight
208 kg
Kerb Weight
112.9 kg
Kerb Weight
126 kg
Kerb Weight
107 kg
Kerb Weight
101 kg
Kerb Weight
102.6 kg
Length
2325 mm
Length
2180 mm
Length
2175 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Length
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Body Type
Off Road Bikes
Body Type
Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes
Body Type
Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes
Body Type
Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes
Body Type
Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes
Body Type
Dirt Bikes
Currently viewingXL750 Transalp [2025] vs KX450XL750 Transalp [2025] vs KLX 450RXL750 Transalp [2025] vs 350 EXC-FXL750 Transalp [2025] vs 250 SX-FXL750 Transalp [2025] vs 450 SX-F
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

