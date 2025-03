Honda CD 110 Dream Honda CD 110 Dream



Honda CD 110 Dream Launch Date:



For those looking for a low-priced and high-on-mileage bike, Honda CD 110 Dream is a good option. The company has updated the model to comply with BS6 emission norms and added the feature of combined braking system (CBS).



Honda CD 110 Dream Price:



The bike is available in three variants: STD, DLX and DLX (New). While the basic variant is available at an ex-showroom (Delhi) price of Rs 66.033, the top Dream DLX (New) is offered at Rs 69,251.



Honda CD 110 Dream Features:



The styling is pretty ordinary and can be attributed to entry-level 110-cc segment. It has a bikini fairing, body-coloured mirrors, five-spoke alloy wheels, and a chrome muffler cover. It has some graphics on the fuel tank and side panels. The highlights of the bike are engine kill and a pass beam switches that are generally offered on higher displacement bikes. It also comes with ACG starter to avoid any noise as engine starts. It is equipped with a halogen headlamp and LED taillight and comes with features like Side-stand engine cut-off, low fuel indicator, among others. Black with Blue, Black with Cabin Gold, Black with Red, and Black with Grey are the four colours that the bike is offered at.



Honda CD 110 Dream Performance:



The four-stroke, SI, fuel-injected engine generates peak output of 6.4 7 kW at 7,500 rpm and a torque of 9.30 Nm at 5,500 rpm. As far as suspension is concerned, there is telescopic and Hydraulic systems at the front and rear respectively. The bike comes with a multiplate wet clutch system to assist its four-speed gearbox. One can get a mileage of 65-66 kmpl comfortably in this bike.



Honda CD 110 Dream Capacity:



The bike weighs 112 kg (kerb) and can store 9.1 litres of petrol in its fuel tank.



Honda CD 110 Dream Rivals:



It will take on rivals like Bajaj CT110 BS6, Hero HF Deluxe BS6, Hero Splendor Plus, Bajaj Platina H-Gear 110, and TVS Sport BS6. Read MoreRead Less