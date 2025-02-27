Launched in Oct 2022
Category Average: 90.45 kmph
V6: 100.0 kmph
Category Average: 131.68 km
V6: 140.0 km
Category Average: 5.27 hrs
V6: 4.5 hrs
Category Average: 3.72 kwh
V6: 1.56 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|130-150 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
Birla V6
₹1.6 Lakhs*
₹1.63 Lakhs*
₹1.93 Lakhs*
₹1.81 Lakhs*
₹1.74 Lakhs*
₹1.71 Lakhs*
₹1.69 Lakhs*
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
5-6 Hrs.
Charging Time
3 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
3-7 Hrs.
Range
130-150 km
Range
130-160 km
Range
120 km
Range
130 km
Range
125 km
Range
140 km
Range
140 km
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
3 kW
Motor Power
10 kW
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
3000 W
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
|Currently viewing
|V6 vs DMS
|V6 vs Racer
|V6 vs Trono
|V6 vs Aera
|V6 vs Evoqis
|V6 vs SBolt
Popular Birla Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price