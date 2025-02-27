HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Birla V6 Left Side View
View all Images

BIRLA V6

Launched in Oct 2022

₹1.6 - 2.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Variants
V6 Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 90.45 kmph

V6: 100.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 131.68 km

V6: 140.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 5.27 hrs

V6: 4.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 3.72 kwh

V6: 1.56 kwh

View all V6 Specs and Features

About Birla V6

Birla V6 Variants
Birla V6 price starts at ₹ 1.6 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.28 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Birla V6 ...Read More
5 Variants Available
45 Ah₹1.6 Lakhs*
100 kmph
130 km
Seat Type: Split
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.56 kWh
View More
60 Ah₹1.78 Lakhs*
100 kmph
130 km
Seat Type: Split
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.56 kWh
View More
75 Ah₹1.98 Lakhs*
100 kmph
130 km
Seat Type: Split
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.56 kWh
View More
90 Ah₹2.19 Lakhs*
100 kmph
130 km
Seat Type: Split
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.56 kWh
View More
105 Ah₹2.28 Lakhs*
100 kmph
130 km
Seat Type: Split
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.56 kWh
View More
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Birla V6 Pros & Cons

Pros

Cons

Birla V6 Images

5 images
View All V6 Images

Birla V6 Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity1.56 kWh
Body TypeSports Bikes
Charging PointYes
Range130-150 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4-5 Hours
View all V6 specs and features

Birla V6 comparison with similar bikes

Birla V6
Birla DMS
Maruthisan Racer
Rowwet Trono
Matter Aera
Odysse Electric Evoqis
Seeka SBolt
₹1.6 Lakhs*
₹1.63 Lakhs*
₹1.93 Lakhs*
₹1.81 Lakhs*
₹1.74 Lakhs*
₹1.71 Lakhs*
₹1.69 Lakhs*
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
5-6 Hrs.
Charging Time
3 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
3-7 Hrs.
Range
130-150 km
Range
130-160 km
Range
120 km
Range
130 km
Range
125 km
Range
140 km
Range
140 km
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
3 kW
Motor Power
10 kW
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
3000 W
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Birla V6 EMI

