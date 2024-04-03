Launched in May 2023
Category Average: 28.64 kmph
Jaunty Pro: 25.0 kmph
Category Average: 84.09 km
Jaunty Pro: 87.5 km
Category Average: 5.03 hrs
Jaunty Pro: 6.0 hrs
Category Average: 1.64 kwh
Jaunty Pro: 1.92 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Battery Capacity
|1.92 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|75-100 km
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro
₹69,256*
₹69,093*
₹68,999*
₹70,000*
₹61,770*
₹70,300*
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
3 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Range
75-100 km
Range
60 km
Range
75-85 km
Range
60 km
Range
145 km
Range
60-80 km
Motor Power
249 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
2 kW
Motor Power
-
Kerb Weight
62 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
101 kg
Kerb Weight
67 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
|Currently viewing
|Jaunty Pro vs Lite
|Jaunty Pro vs Eeve Atreo
|Jaunty Pro vs Glob
|Jaunty Pro vs Zepop
|Jaunty Pro vs Future 2020
Popular Amo Mobility Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price