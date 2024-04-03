HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Left View
View all Images

AMO MOBILITY Jaunty Pro

Launched in May 2023

₹69,256**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Jaunty Pro Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 28.64 kmph

Jaunty Pro: 25.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 84.09 km

Jaunty Pro: 87.5 km

Charging

Category Average: 5.03 hrs

Jaunty Pro: 6.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.64 kwh

Jaunty Pro: 1.92 kwh

Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Jaunty Pro.
VS
Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro
Okinawa Lite
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Tap here to expand
Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Variants
Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro price starts at ₹ 69,256 .
1 Variant Available
STD₹69,256*
25 kmph
75 km
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.92 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
View More
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Pros & Cons

Pros

Cons

Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Images

8 images
Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Colours

Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Blue
Grey
Red
Yellow
White

Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity1.92 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
HeadlightLED
Range75-100 km
Charging Time6 Hours
Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro comparison with similar bikes

Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro
Okinawa Lite
EeVe Eeve Atreo
Joy e-bike Glob
Rowwet Zepop
Fidato Evtech Future 2020
₹69,256*
₹69,093*
₹68,999*
₹70,000*
₹61,770*
₹70,300*
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
3 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Range
75-100 km
Range
60 km
Range
75-85 km
Range
60 km
Range
145 km
Range
60-80 km
Motor Power
249 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
2 kW
Motor Power
-
Kerb Weight
62 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
101 kg
Kerb Weight
67 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Amo Mobility Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Laxmi Electronic Bikes
Kh No. 144/22, Ground Floor,Qutab,Garh Road,New Delhi,North West Delhi,Delhi 110081
+91 - 7827981071
AMO MOBILITY SOLUTIONS
U-505 2 PUSTA NEW USMANPUR NEAR WINE SHOP, Delhi 110053
+91 - 9818525811
Friends Auto
U-505 2 PUSTA NEW USMANPUR NEAR WINE SHOP, Delhi 110031
Pushpak Smart Rides
Sant Nagar Marg, Conductor Colony,Extension Colony,Burari,Delhi 110084
Mohan Motors
Khasra No. 63, 1/2 Main Data Road,Near Indian Oil Petrol Pump,Mitraon,Najafgarh,Delhi 110043
Popular Amo Mobility Bikes

Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro EMI

Select Variant:
STD
25 kmph | 75-100 km
₹ 69,256*
Select Variant
STD
25 kmph | 75-100 km
₹69,256*
EMI ₹1135.38/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Scooterss
Scooters Under 70000
