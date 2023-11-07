Key tips to keep your motorcycle in good shape during winter

There’s no doubt about it that winter is tough on motorcycles. However, that doesn't bar the motorcyclists from getting a ride on these machines. With winter knocking on the doors, motorcycle owners should follow some easy yet crucial tips to keep their beloved machines up and running in good condition. India is a vast country and many parts of it witness harsh winter conditions. Right maintenance and upkeep of motorcycles in those regions can ensure swift mobility even during harsh winters.

Maintenance and upkeeping not only keep the motorcycle running for a longer period but also ensure the personal safety of the rider. Just like cars, cold weather usually affects the safety and performance of any vehicle, including motorcycles.

Here are some key tips to ensure your motorcycle remains up and running in good condition in winter as well.

Check battery health

Winter takes a toll on the battery of your motorcycle, as it bears the brunt of cold starts, thick engine oil and the use of more electrical elements like lights, bar warmers etc. All these put a lot of stress on the battery during cold weather conditions. So, it is recommended to check the health of the batter regularly. Check the voltage, and grease terminals and ensure everything is tight, in place and free of dirt. If the battery is down on power, charge it thoroughly. If the battery drains power quickly, consider replacing it with a new one.

Check the tyres

Tyres of any vehicle including motorcycles are one of the most neglected parts. Cold weather affects the tyres even more than heat. Hence, regularly check the tyres for damages, wear and air pressure. The air pressure in tyres usually drops as much as 2 psi for every 10-degree drop in temperature. Make sure the tyres are properly inflated with the right air pressure. If you are riding in a region, where wet and icy conditions are common, consider swapping the regular tyres with winter-ready rubber, which will offer better grip and handling.

Use good quality coolant or antifreeze

If the motorcycle has a standard cooling system, ensure topping it up with high-quality coolant or antifreeze. Never use water in place of coolant or antifreeze, Also, make sure to check the level of the antifreeze regularly throughout winter.

Keep the moving parts and chain lubricated

Make sure the chains and other moving parts of the motorcycle are well lubricated. Salt from wet roads makes the chain rusty. Hence, regular cleaning and lubrication is a must. This will protect the chain from moisture and freezing. Dirt, moisture, oil, salt and ice mess with the moving parts like brakes, pedals and throttle control. So, use a lubricant for all the moving parts to keep them in a well-functional condition.

Change engine oil and filter

Starting the motorcycle on a cold morning is stressful on the engine. Hence, you need to have the engine topped up with good-quality engine oil, which will protect the moving parts inside the block. It is recommended to change the engine oil and oil filter before winter to ensure complete protection for the powerplant.

