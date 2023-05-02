HT Auto
Home How-to How To Take Care Of Car Paint: Key Tips

How to take care of car paint: Key tips

A sparkling paint with shiny colours always boosts confidence in a car owner. When buying a car, exterior colour plays a crucial role in the purchase decision. However, retaining the shine of the colour for long after it leaves the dealership depends on how the car owner treats his or her vehicle. Taking care of the car includes taking care of the colour as well, which not only helps in keeping the vehicle good-looking but slows down the value depreciation as well.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 May 2023, 12:43 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Taking care of car paint is among the basic maintenance of a vehicle and doesn't require much money, but a bit of effort. (Representational image)
Taking care of car paint is among the basic maintenance of a vehicle and doesn't require much money, but a bit of effort. (Representational image)
Taking care of car paint is among the basic maintenance of a vehicle and doesn't require much money, but a bit of effort. (Representational image)
Taking care of car paint is among the basic maintenance of a vehicle and doesn't require much money, but a bit of effort. (Representational image)

If you own a car and want to keep the colour shining long after purchasing the vehicle, it must be taken care of just like you take care of the interior or other parts. Taking care of the car paint is part of the basic maintenance of the vehicle and doesn't require much money but a bit of effort.

Also Read : Here's how you can take care of your car paint

Here are a few important tips to take care of your car’s paint job to keep your ride looking shiny and new long after purchase.

Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
Anti-Scratch Vehicle 9H Ceramic Coating Polish Liquid Glass Paint complete Super Shine Repair Agent Care Hydrophobic Auto Detailing for all Auto mobiles, Cars & Motorcycles multi needs(30ML + kit)
Rs. 499 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
53% OFF
Careflection Premium 30ML Super Vehicle Scratch Repair Agent 10H Ceramic Coating Anti-Scratch Polish Liquid Glass Paint Care Hydrophobic Auto Detailing with Sponge for Automobiles, Cars & Motorcycles ( 30 ML )
Rs. 699 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
30% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 264.19 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
UE Premium Car Care Radiator Coolant Concentrate (3 L, Green) | Mix Ratio 1:4 | Coolant for Petrol, Diesel and CNG Vehicles | Generator & Heavy Duty Vehicles
Rs. 646
Amazon_Logo
45% OFF
Careflection 10H Ceramic Coating Premium Anti-Scratch Vehicle Super Scratch Repair Agent Polish Liquid Glass Paint Care Hydrophobic Auto Detailing for Automobiles Cars & Motorcycles(30 ML with Sponge)
Rs. 549 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
Careflection Premium Anti-Scratch Vehicle Super Scratch Repair Agent 10H Ceramic Coating Polish Liquid Glass Paint Care Hydrophobic Auto Detailing for Automobiles Cars & Motorcycles(30 ML with Sponge)
Rs. 599 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
53% OFF
Digital Craft Variable Speed Car Polisher 180mm Car Care Polisher Car Sanding Machine Car M14 Wax Electric Sander Vehicle Polisher (180 inch)
Rs. 4,695 Rs. 9,999
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
LandVK Microfiber 350 GSM Car Cleaning Cloths: The Ultimate Solution for Effortless Car Care and Maintenance, Grey, 40cm x 40cm, 6 Pcs
Rs. 399 Rs. 995
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
Anti-Scratch Vehicle 9H Ceramic Coating Polish Liquid Glass Paint complete Super Shine Repair Agent Care Hydrophobic Auto Detailing for all Auto mobiles, Cars & Motorcycles multi needs (30ML + kit)
Rs. 502 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
UE Premium Car Care Radiator Coolant Concentrate (5 L, Green) | Mix Ratio 1:4 | Coolant for Petrol, Diesel and CNG Vehicles | Generator & Heavy Duty Vehicles | Compatible with Car and Truck
Rs. 849 Rs. 1,054
Amazon_Logo

Wash the car regularly

Washing the car using lots of water, car wash soap, and a soft sponge is the best way to protect a car's paint. Also, washing it regularly is part of the basic hygiene practices for the vehicle. Washing the car regularly removes dirt, dust, pollen, mud and other harmful elements from the vehicle's surface. Also, make sure you dry the car properly after a wash, as it is vital to taking care of the paint job. Make sure to dry it with a soft microfibre towel, as leaving the washed car to air dry may leave behind minerals from water, which can be harmful to the paint.

Wax the exterior after washing

Waxing the car's exterior provides a protective seal on top of the paint that protects it against dirt, dust, pollution, water and other harmful substances. A good wax applied properly can also cover up small scratches and other minor blemishes. Waxing the car every few months using the proper techniques is always recommended. Make sure the wax is applied using a small, circular motion, not in a straight line.

Avoid direct and harsh sunlight

Ultraviolet rays from the sun are not only dangerous for your own skin but also for the car's paint job. Harsh sunlight can oxidize and fade the paint of your car, making it look older than it actually is. Hence, it is always recommended to avoid parking or leaving the car under direct sunlight for a long period. Try to park it under a shade that will protect the paint in the long run and help the cabin to remain cooler as well.

Use ceramic coating

The ceramic coating comes as a paint sealant and an alternative to the wax that bonds and permeates to the pores of the car's paint. It forms a protective seal for the car's paint and saves it from harmful external elements. What's more beneficial in this case is that a ceramic coating lasts longer than wax. Using good quality ceramic coating and taking care after application can result in its existence for more than a year.

Use paint protection film

A paint protection film or PPF is a wrap that comes made of a material that protects the car's paint from scratches, harsh sunlight and many other external elements. It is an expensive solution to protect the paint job but a potentially useful and much more efficient one than waxing or using the ceramic coating. PPF stays longer than wax or ceramic coating. Also, it requires professional hands to apply the PPF to the car.

Tips on how to take care of car paint
Step 1 :

Wash the car regularly

Step 2 :

Wax the exterior after washing

Step 3 :

Avoid direct and harsh sunlight

Step 4 :

Use ceramic coating

Step 5 :

Use paint protection film

First Published Date: 02 May 2023, 12:43 PM IST
TAGS: car care vehicle care car maintenance vehicle maintenance
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
51% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 298 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
12% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 765 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city