How to take care of car paint: Key tips

A sparkling paint with shiny colours always boosts confidence in a car owner. When buying a car, exterior colour plays a crucial role in the purchase decision. However, retaining the shine of the colour for long after it leaves the dealership depends on how the car owner treats his or her vehicle. Taking care of the car includes taking care of the colour as well, which not only helps in keeping the vehicle good-looking but slows down the value depreciation as well.

If you own a car and want to keep the colour shining long after purchasing the vehicle, it must be taken care of just like you take care of the interior or other parts. Taking care of the car paint is part of the basic maintenance of the vehicle and doesn't require much money but a bit of effort.

Here are a few important tips to take care of your car’s paint job to keep your ride looking shiny and new long after purchase.

Wash the car regularly

Washing the car using lots of water, car wash soap, and a soft sponge is the best way to protect a car's paint. Also, washing it regularly is part of the basic hygiene practices for the vehicle. Washing the car regularly removes dirt, dust, pollen, mud and other harmful elements from the vehicle's surface. Also, make sure you dry the car properly after a wash, as it is vital to taking care of the paint job. Make sure to dry it with a soft microfibre towel, as leaving the washed car to air dry may leave behind minerals from water, which can be harmful to the paint.

Wax the exterior after washing

Waxing the car's exterior provides a protective seal on top of the paint that protects it against dirt, dust, pollution, water and other harmful substances. A good wax applied properly can also cover up small scratches and other minor blemishes. Waxing the car every few months using the proper techniques is always recommended. Make sure the wax is applied using a small, circular motion, not in a straight line.

Avoid direct and harsh sunlight

Ultraviolet rays from the sun are not only dangerous for your own skin but also for the car's paint job. Harsh sunlight can oxidize and fade the paint of your car, making it look older than it actually is. Hence, it is always recommended to avoid parking or leaving the car under direct sunlight for a long period. Try to park it under a shade that will protect the paint in the long run and help the cabin to remain cooler as well.

Use ceramic coating

The ceramic coating comes as a paint sealant and an alternative to the wax that bonds and permeates to the pores of the car's paint. It forms a protective seal for the car's paint and saves it from harmful external elements. What's more beneficial in this case is that a ceramic coating lasts longer than wax. Using good quality ceramic coating and taking care after application can result in its existence for more than a year.

Use paint protection film

A paint protection film or PPF is a wrap that comes made of a material that protects the car's paint from scratches, harsh sunlight and many other external elements. It is an expensive solution to protect the paint job but a potentially useful and much more efficient one than waxing or using the ceramic coating. PPF stays longer than wax or ceramic coating. Also, it requires professional hands to apply the PPF to the car.

