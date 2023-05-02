A sparkling paint on car always brings extra confidence to the driver

Published May 02, 2023

Elements like dirt, dust, water, mud can take toll on your car's paint

Saving the car paint from disorienting and keeping it shiny requires a bit of effort

Washing the car regularly with automotive shampoo and proper equipments is a great way to save the paint from being dull

Waxing the entire vehicle's exterior after washing it thoroughly is a great way to increase longevity of the original paint

Using a proper paint protector or exterior protective coating or paint protection film can enhance the life of the car's paint

Synthetic coating or paint sealant are alternative to wax that helps the paint to stay protected from a few harmful elements

Keeping the car out of direct sunlight and heat exposure is important for the safety of its paint

Don't be shy to consult with a learned professional or a good car paint shop to learn how to keep the paint protected

Remember it's always worthy to go some extra miles to keep the car shiny
