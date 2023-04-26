HT Auto
How to prepare your bike for the dream road trip this summer: Key tips

Summer is here, and this is the time of the year when many motorcyclists go away on a long road trip to take a break from work and daily life. This certainly sounds interesting and exciting. However, to make it peaceful and not to affect with unnecessary trouble, you should keep a few things in focus. Take care of your motorcycle, and it will pay the dividend.

26 Apr 2023
Before you take out your motorcycle for your dream road trip, here are some key tips to follow.

Get the engine oil topped up

It may seem a small thing, but it is highly important to check up on the engine oil before the journey. Old or dirty engine oil won't function properly, which makes it necessary to check the oil and change or top it up as required. Having the right kind of engine oil and in the correct quantity will ensure the engine runs smoothly.

Examine tyres and wheels

Tyres and wheels are often neglected, be it for cars or motorcycles. However, remember that they are the most important part of a vehicle. Ensure the wheels and tyres are in the best condition. Make sure all the tyres have required air pressure and the wheels are both properly aligned. Also, check the tyres for any punctures before starting the journey.

Check the brakes

Make sure the brakes of your bike are in perfect condition. Since you are not sure when the brakes will fail when you need them most, it is recommended to get them tested by an expert. Also, check and replace the brake fluid if required. Change them if the brake pads have become too thin and worn out.

Fill the tank to full

Make sure to refill the fuel tank to the full before starting the journey. This will ensure peace of mind during your journey. Also, when you go to fill up the fuel tank, quickly check the fuel filter and the fuel line to see if there are any signs of damage.

Change the air filters

Air filters are often overlooked, but remember, it is one of the vital components of your bike. It stops dirty air from getting into the bike's engine to prevent damage. Check the condition of the air filter and change it if required.

