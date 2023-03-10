HT Auto
Home How-to How To Prevent Motorcycle Theft: Key Measures

How to prevent motorcycle theft: Key measures

For a country where around 13.47 million motorcycles were sold in 2022, a significant amount of motorcycle theft is registered annually. The menace is real for motorcycle owners in metro cities, lower-tier cities, and rural areas. While modern cars come with many theft prevention technologies, motorcycle manufacturers have started offering a range of technology-aided features that enhance the security of these two-wheeled machines. However, you can always add some extra layer of protection to your motorcycle by adopting some key measures.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Mar 2023, 12:00 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Motorcycle theft is a menace and a nightmare for many motorcyclists, which can be prevented by adopting some security measures.
Motorcycle theft is a menace and a nightmare for many motorcyclists, which can be prevented by adopting some security measures.
Motorcycle theft is a menace and a nightmare for many motorcyclists, which can be prevented by adopting some security measures.
Motorcycle theft is a menace and a nightmare for many motorcyclists, which can be prevented by adopting some security measures.

Here are some key security measures you can take to prevent motorcycle theft.

Also Read : How to make riding more fun

Install anti-theft alarm

Installing an anti-theft alarm is one of the most effective methods to prevent motorcycle theft. An alarm is generally a very effective way to attract someone's attention to the noise source and alert them if the motorcycle is being stolen. Try to choose a motorcycle anti-theft alarm that sounds different from a regular car alarm. This will help you recognise and identify your motorcycle's anti-theft alarm sound if the bike is stolen. Also, ensure the alarm's sensitivity is tuned well, so there are no false alarms. A good quality anti-theft alarm can be purchased online or offline.

Install a kill switch

Many modern motorcycles come with a kill switch. If yours don't, then think about installing one to it. The benefit of installing a kill switch is that it adds a layer of security to the motorcycle in a bid to prevent it from being stolen. A starter kill switch prevents electricity from reaching spark plugs and stops the motorcycle's engine from starting. Install the kill switch, so it is hidden from plain sight. It will ensure the bike won't start unless the switch is disabled first.

Shopping Bag Shop Now
59% OFF
PERFACE Premium Car Glass Breaker with Seat Belt Cutter - Automotive Safety Hammer - Emergecy Escape Tool, Car Autoaccessory Metal Window Hammer, Vehicle Hard Aluminium Alloy Head Design
Rs. 3,725 Rs. 8,999
Amazon_Logo
63% OFF
Store2508 Premium Car Glass Breaker with Seat Belt Cutter - Automotive Safety Hammer - Emergency Escape Tool, Car Auto Accessory Metal Window Hammer, Vehicle Hard Aluminium Alloy Head Design
Rs. 1,499 Rs. 3,999
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
GH GENERIC HUB Automobile & Bike Wheel Radium Sticker Stickers with High Intensity Reflectivity Safety Warning Sticker for Vehicle Tyres (Color Green, 20Pcs)
Rs. 199 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
AUTO SNAP Heavy Duty Vehicle Safety Rotary Steering Wheel, Gear Lock Adjustable Anti-Theft Security System SUV Truck for Most Car
Rs. 880 Rs. 2,499
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Rhyhorn Anti-Sleep Alarm Drowsy,Car Safety Vehicle Electronics Warning Refreshing Car Supplies Driving Accessories for Driver
Rs. 499 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
FEDUS 12V 110db Black Super Loud Universal Tuk Tuk Car Motorcycle Vehicle Reverse Gear Safety Horn Car Reverse/Back Gear Tuk Tuk Horn, Car Reverse Safety Device Reverse Beeper Buzzer for All Car Model
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
64% OFF
Efficacy™ Parking Safety Rubber Pillar/Corner Guard 78.74 CM with 4 Reflective Tape for Wall and Vehicle Protection (1 PC)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,119
Amazon_Logo
64% OFF
Jenix 130 dB Car Bike Safety Burglar Alarm Waterproof with Remote, Home Security Vibration Sensor, Wireless Anti Theft Device for Vehicle, Vibration Sensors SOS Panic Button Vehicle Finder
Rs. 1,870 Rs. 5,200
Amazon_Logo
34% OFF
KeepCart Car Safety Hammer Emergency Escape Tool with Seat Belt Cutter and Vehicle Window Glass Breaker with Light Reflective Tape
Rs. 397 Rs. 599
Amazon_Logo
46% OFF
PA Rear Laser Safety Fog Light Red for KTM Duke RC 200_PA-LASER-BIKE-178
Rs. 270 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Use multiple locks

Using multiple locks is one of the most effective and oldest hacks to prevent motorcycle theft. Use at least two or more locks in addition to the built-in locks of the motorcycle. Use handle locks, disc brake locks, ignition locks, and fork locks, ensuring extra protection for the motorcycle. The handle lock will stop the easy manoeuvring of the motorcycle, while the disc brake lock will stop the wheels from turning. An ignition lock will only work if you ensure to turn off and lock the ignition, while the fork lock will secure the forks of the wheels.

Lock motorcycle to something heavy

Always try to lock the motorcycle to a heavy and stationary object. Anchoring the motorcycle to a heavy stationary object will not only ensure more protection but will also help to deter potential thieves. Lock the motorcycle with a thick chain or cable and a padlock. Ensure you purchase a good quality lock and cable that is tough to break.

Keep lock off the ground

Make sure not to rest the lock on the ground, as that would make breaking it easier for the thieves. If you attach the lock up and away from the ground, the thief won't have that extra leverage to break the lock open.

How to prevent motorcycle theft
Step 1 :

Install anti-theft alarm

Step 2 :

Install a kill switch

Step 3 :

Use multiple locks

Step 4 :

Lock motorcycle to something heavy

Step 5 :

Keep lock off the ground

First Published Date: 10 Mar 2023, 12:00 PM IST
TAGS: vehicle safety automotive safety
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
41% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 738 Rs. 1,244
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city