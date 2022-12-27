HT Auto
Home How-to How To Keep Electric Car Charging Costs Down: Key Useful Tips

How to keep electric car charging costs down: Key useful tips

Electric cars usually offer a significantly lower cost per kilometre than their petrol or diesel counterparts, especially if the owner charges the vehicle at home. However, with the rising costs of raw materials, electricity costs are also shooting up. In such a situation, even charging the electric car at home can add significantly to your home electricity bill every month. The lack of availability for public EV charging stations and the creepily high cost of fast charging at public electric vehicle charging stations add woe to worry for the e-car owners.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Dec 2022, 15:28 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Following some easy steps can save you a lot in electric car charging. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Following some easy steps can save you a lot in electric car charging. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Following some easy steps can save you a lot in electric car charging. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Following some easy steps can save you a lot in electric car charging.

No matter where you are plugging in the electric car to juice up its battery pack, here are some useful tips that will help you to keep the overall charging costs in check.

Also Read : Follow these steps to extend battery life of an electric vehicle

Avoid complete battery drain

The first and last parts of the EV batteries take the most energy to recharge. Hence, try to avoid running your battery down completely. Ensure the battery's charge level remains slightly above 20 per cent when you juice it up again. Also, try to set the charging stop at 80 per cent unless you really require that extra few kilometres of range for a long journey. This would save some costly energy, resulting in saving a large sum of money in EV battery charging costs over a long period. Also this is great for the battery's health as well, as complete draining and charging to the fullest actually put pressure on the EV battery.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Bolero (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero
1493 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.7 kmpl
₹8.53 - 10.81 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Drive in recuperation mode

Make the best use of the recuperation technology your electric car has. This is certainly one of the best things the electric vehicles come with. Recuperation or regenerative braking means whenever you are applying the brake, a certain amount of energy is generated to stop the wheels, which you are sending back to the vehicle's battery pack. This happens whenever you apply brakes, be it for slowing down in dense traffic or when you are heading downhill. With this, the charge level of the battery pack remains a little longer and saves you some extra time before you plug in for recharging.

Consider moving to solar energy

India is a country that receives plenty of sunlight throughout the year. This makes a case for solar energy generation. With the easy availability of affordable solar energy generation equipment in the market, think about moving to this greener energy source for your electric car. Setting up a rooftop solar panel can get you the greenest and cheapest energy, which you can use to charge your electric car. Installing a small home-level solar panel doesn’t generally require you to seek planning permission from your local authority. This would help you with lower EV charging costs than drawing energy from the power grid.

Avoid charging in sunlight

Electric vehicles come with lithium-ion batteries, which don't go well with higher temperatures, as that results in overheating and impacts the battery's health. Hence, avoid charging the car in direct sunlight. Try to park it in a shade or garage when it is charging.

Drive easy and smooth

Overspeeding is a thrilling sensation for many drivers, no matter what the vehicle is. But, just like petrol or diesel vehicles, electric cars also munch some extra energy when you hit the accelerator hard. Hence, always try to drive easily and smoothly unless you are being chased by a mad truck driver. You won't believe the difference that dropping a bit of speed makes to your kilometres per kWh.

Maintain your EV

Your vehicle demands your attention. If you take good care of your vehicle, it will return as much effort as well. This is true not just for petrol or diesel vehicles, but electric ones as well. Ensure the basic maintenances are done properly. These include keeping the vehicle clean to get optimum aerodynamic efficiency and maintaining tyre pressure to the OEM-prescribed level. These practices will ensure you get the best range out of the EV, which will eventually result in less recharging and save electricity costs.

How to keep electric car charging costs down
Step 1 :

Avoid complete battery drain

Step 2 :

Drive in recuperation mode

Step 3 :

Consider moving to solar energy

Step 4 :

Avoid charging in sunlight

Step 5 :

Drive easy and smooth

Step 6 :

Maintain your EV

First Published Date: 27 Dec 2022, 15:28 PM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle electric motorcycle electric scooter
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Kia Carens is the latest model from the Koreans in the Indian market.
Kia, Hyundai dominate FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022. Check top 10
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati
Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras

Trending this Week

Mahindra
Goodbye 2022: Hot Indian concept cars of the year
Alto_CNG_8
These cars could be yours for under 5 lakh
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169

Latest News

Tesla to reduce production at Shanghai plant, to remain shut for 11 days in Jan
Tesla to reduce production at Shanghai plant, to remain shut for 11 days in Jan
This is how you can keep EV charging costs down
This is how you can keep EV charging costs down
Kia EV9 electric SUV could be showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Kia EV9 electric SUV could be showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Suzuki follows Toyota, to stop production in Pakistan next month
Suzuki follows Toyota, to stop production in Pakistan next month
How to keep electric car charging costs down: Key useful tips
How to keep electric car charging costs down: Key useful tips

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city