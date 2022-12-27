Follow these steps to extend battery life of an electric vehicle

Lithium-ion batteries of EVs usually last for around 5-7 years easily
But it is possible to extend the battery life further by some more years
One should minimize exposure to high temperatures when car is parked
As appealing as it may be, avoid using fast charging technology for EVs
Fast charging actually presses too much electricity into the batteries in a short period, which strains the battery life
Try to maintain an optimal battery charge at all times
Vehicles parked for a long time with fully drained or fully charged battery, degrades the battery
Avoid frequently charging battery and use original charger
Don't charge the battery immediately after a ride