Follow these steps to extend battery life of an electric vehicle

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 27, 2022

Lithium-ion batteries of EVs usually last for around 5-7 years easily

But it is possible to extend the battery life further by some more years

One should minimize exposure to high temperatures when car is parked

As appealing as it may be, avoid using fast charging technology for EVs

Fast charging actually presses too much electricity into the batteries in a short period, which strains the battery life 

Try to maintain an optimal battery charge at all times

Vehicles parked for a long time with fully drained or fully charged battery, degrades the battery

Avoid frequently charging battery and use original charger

Don't charge the battery immediately after a ride
Avoid knocking or dropping the battery as it can damage thermal management system
Click Here