How to get maximum range from an electric scooter

One of the major concerns for electric vehicle owners is the range of the vehicle, just like average Indian vehicle owners think about getting the optimum mileage out of their internal combustion engine vehicle. Indian personal EV market is majorly dominated by electric scooters. The majority of these electric scooters offer a range of around 100 km on a single charge, while only a handful offer a nearly 200 km range.

While a 100 km range electric scooter is well capable to cater the purpose of the owner who rides it in and around the city, there is always concern about the range. Like the ICE motorcycle and scooter owners follow or try to follow some good practices to get optimum mileage, there are some best practices that can ensure optimum range from an electric scooter. It's not tough to wring maximum range out of a fully charged battery and following some tips can even extend the range beyond the rated distance.

Here are a few tips to follow to get the maximum range out of your electric scooter.

Ride smoothly

Riding the electric scooter without pressurizing its motor can make it munch more miles than the rated distance, especially in bumper-to-bumper city traffic. High acceleration can drain the charge of the battery easily. It is tempting to leverage an electric scooter's immediate torque for quick acceleration but easy acceleration is a more prudent method.

Don't go too fast

The more you accelerate, the more your battery and motor are pressurized and the charge reduces. In a city riding a vehicle at high speed is risky, while reducing speed can actually save around 14 per cent of energy. Many electric scooters offer riding modes like Eco, Sport, etc. Riding an EV in Eco mode can get you better range than riding it in Sport mode.

Maximize regenerative braking

Regenerative braking is an interesting feature of electric and hybrid vehicles. Leveraging this technology can get you an extended range, at least to some extent in the need of hours.

Plan your route wisely

Taking a longer route means more charge consumption while taking shorter routes can save you time and charge both, extending the EV's range.

Check tyre pressure

Low pressure in tyres can increase charge consumption. Hence, always check and maintain optimum and OEM suggested tyre pressure.

Travel light

Just like the ICE vehicles, putting more load on your EV can reduce the range significantly. Hence, always try to travel light.

Keep it clean

Putting unnecessary accessories can make your EV heavier, thus putting more pressure on the battery and draining its charge quicker. This will eventually impact the range of the EV.

