Hero Electric partners BOLT for 50,000 EV charging stations in country

Hero Electric on Wednesday announced it has partnered with BOLT to help set up as many as 50,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country. The figure includes BOLT chargers which would be installed at over 750 Hero Electric touch points and has the potential benefit of helping around 4.5 lakh customers. Additionally, 2,000 Hero Electric customers will be able to get BOLT chargers installed at their residence at no cost.

Underlining the combined commitment to accelerate EV adoption while also improving the support infrastructure set up here, Hero Electric said in a press statement that its partnership with BOLT is aimed to bring down range-related anxiety among customers of its lineup of products. “Our mission is to enable carbon-free mobility and fasten EV adoption in the country by building a strong charging ecosystem and reskilling mechanics to offer an enhanced EV riding experience," said Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric.

To make the process of charging more convenient, apart from more accessible, BOLT would be integrated within the Hero Electric App and website to allow quicker search for an available charging point and to allow for a slot to be reserved, and for payment to be made. “Individuals can choose between private/public mode of operation for their charging stations and decide the price depending on existing commercial/EV tariffs," the statement elaborates. “The BOLT charging network is hardware agnostic and will integrate with any charging solution provider in the country."

Hero Electric is one of the formidable players in the electric two-wheeler space in the country and has so far sold around 4.5 lakh units. It has also been expanding production capabilities at its facility in Ludhiana. While recent times have seen increased competition coming in from newer rivals which also includes half a dozen startups, there is a growing demand which means there is an expanding space for competitors to battle in.

