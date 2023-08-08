How to get better mileage from your motorcycle. Key tips

Many of us love riding our motorcycles. However, in an era when petrol sells well above ₹100 a litre, mileage remains a concern. Often we are not satisfied with the fuel economy delivered by our motorcycles and it becomes a frustrating situation for us, especially for those who regularly ride around 25-30 km on average. If you are not satisfied with the fuel economy delivered by your motorcycle, it can be improved by following some easy yet important tips.

Getting optimum mileage should be one of the priorities of overall vehicle ownership, be it from a car or a motorcycle. Just like other vehicles, in a motorcycle too, mileage can be improved by following some key tips.

Here are some easy and key tips to follow to improve your motorcycle's mileage.

Retune carburettor

Carburettor retuning could be a key step to improve the mileage of your motorcycle. If you are not getting optimum mileage out of your motorcycle, check the carburettor settings. It can be retuned electrically or manually. Doing so will enhance the engine's work capability and improve mileage significantly.

Don't waste fuel while idle

If you have to wait at a traffic signal for more than 20 seconds, it is best to kill the engine. Standing idle with the engine running means, the fuel is being burnt. Cumulatively, this burns a lot of fuel, especially in the stop-and-go traffic conditions in cities. Hence, by turning off the engine at a traffic signal where you have to wait for a longer period, you can save a lot of fuel in the long run.

Check tyre pressure

Tyre pressure plays a crucial role in enhancing fuel efficiency for any vehicle. Always keep the tyre pressure at an optimum level, as advised by the manufacturer. Whenever taking the motorcycle for a long ride, get the tyre pressure checked at the petrol pump. Also, whenever visiting a refuelling station, it is best to get the tyre pressures checked weekly.

Keep the motorcycle clean

A clean bike is a fast bike. Keeping a motorcycle clean and in neat condition helps in getting the best mileage out of it. Wash the bike periodically and keep it clean. Also, don't forget to lubricate the moving parts.

Avoid unnecessary modification

Every vehicle is designed after a lot of research and the engineers design the vehicles keeping the aerodynamic efficiency in mind, which plays a crucial role in delivering the mileage. Unnecessary modifications of a motorcycle not only put extra weight on it but also impact the aerodynamic efficiency, eventually affecting the mileage also.

