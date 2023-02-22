How to fix a punctured car tyre: Steps that can save you from being stranded

A flat tyre is a common concern for drivers. It becomes really difficult for a driver if there is no tyre repair shop nearby and the spare tyre too is damaged. A little nail, a small piece of glass or any sharp object can damage the tyre of a vehicle. Punctured tyre not only creates a lot of hassle for the driver but can be dangerous as well, jeopardising the vehicle and its occupants' safety. Irrespective of a tubeless or regular tyre, a damaged tyre makes driving really difficult even on smooth roads. It can damage the vehicle's rims and also potentially cause life-threatening accidents.

In such a situation, when the tyre is punctured, finding a garage and a tye repair mechanic is the best solution, but you can not guarantee the availability of that always and everywhere. Here comes the need to learn a few basic things that can save you from the hassle and won't leave you stranded. First of all, always carry a tyre puncture repair kit that can help you fix the car tyre. Apart from that, always have a car insurance policy in place.

Here are a few easy steps telling you how you can repair the punctured tyre by yourself.

Find the leak

Once there is a puncture, examine the tyre carefully to find and spot the leak. The object that punctures the tyre is not always easy to find. It could be anything - a small nail or a large sharp object. Check the tyre for any hole or cut. If you don't find the leaking spot, try inflating the tyre to the appropriate pressure level and check for a hissing sound, which will help you to locate the punctured spot. If that too doesn't help, mix some soap with water and spray or brush the mixture on the tyre. You can spot bubbles coming out from the leaking spot. Mark the spot with tape.

Loosen lug nuts

After spotting and marking the leaking spot on the tyre, loosen the lug nuts on the wheel to remove the tyre. It can be easily done with an impact wrench or a lug wrench. Perform this before jacking up the car, or else it can spin dangerously at the time of removing the lug nuts.

Jack up the car

After loosening the lug nuts, jack up the car to remove the wheels. Try to do this on a plain concrete surface and use brick or a blocker to prevent the car from rolling. Use jack stands to keep the car stabilised. Position the car jack to the recommended jacking points of the vehicle and use it to lift the side of the punctured tyre.

Clean the punctured spot

Remove the lug nuts completely to take off the wheel from the wheelbase. After that, clean the leaking spot by inserting the rasp tool in and out a few times through the hole.

Insert plug

Take the plug provided in the tyre puncture repair kit and put the plug in the middle of the insertion tool to push it into the hole. Lubricate the plug with an adhesive like glue or rubber cement, which will help you to put the plug into the hole easily. Now, keep the plug intact and don't move it for a few minutes. This will help the adhesive to set there and dry. After a few minutes, cut out the part of the plug that is sticking out from the tyre surface.

Inflate tyre

Once the entire process is done, inflate the tyre with OEM's suggested air pressure. Check if any hissing sound is coming out from the punctured spot. Now, reinstall the wheel, remove the floor jack, and attach and tighten the lug nuts.

