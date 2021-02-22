HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsSafari vs Virtus

Tata Safari vs Volkswagen Virtus

Safari
Tata Safari
XE
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹11.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0 L Kryotec-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
807873 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
11.65-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.1419.4 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm114 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
Yes-
Third Row AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,67,52412,94,927
Ex-Showroom Price
14,99,40011,21,900
RTO
1,94,3751,24,190
Insurance
73,24948,337
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
37,99027,833
Expert Reviews
4 out of 5
Verdict

