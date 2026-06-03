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HomeCompare CarsGurkha [2021-2024] vs City

Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Honda City

In 2026 when choosing among the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Honda City, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4 and Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs City Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] City
BrandForce MotorsHonda
Price₹ 13.59 Lakhs₹ 12 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage17 kmpl17.77 to 27.26 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity2596 cc-
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Gurkha [2021-2024]
Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024]
4X4
₹13.59 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
City
Honda City
SV Petrol Manual
₹12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD BS VI1.5 i-VTEC with VTC
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1400 rpm145 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
90 bhp @ 3200 rpm119 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.65.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Front Tyres
245 / 70 R16185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringTorsion Beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
245 / 70 R16185 / 60 R15
Length
41164594 mm
Wheelbase
24002600 mm
Height
20751489 mm
Width
18121748 mm
Bootspace
500447 L
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
45 Person
Doors
34 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
6340 litres
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Power Windows
Front OnlyDriver (With Pinch Guard) Power Windows
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control-
Warranty (Years)
33 Years / Unlimited Kms (Extendable up to 7 Kms)
Warranty (Kilometres)
300000-
Cornering Headlights
PassiveNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Fog Lights
Halogen on front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
44 Speakers
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen
Trip Meter
1 Trip2 Trips Electronic
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Differential Lock
Both Axles-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Lever-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
YesYes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Interior Colours
Dark Grey-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,25,23413,90,572
Ex-Showroom Price
13,59,00011,99,900
RTO
1,81,8751,31,990
Insurance
83,85958,182
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,93229,888
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome DesignSpacious CabinImpressive Ride Quality

Cons

Below Average 360 Degree Camera FeedInfotainment Unit Prone To Sunlight GlareNo Powered Driver's Seat
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Honda City :-Benefits upto 95,000 T&C'...
Applicable on citysv-petrol-manual & 7 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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Force Gurkha to be inducted into Indian Defence Forces with order for 2,978 units. Check details
27 Mar 2025
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Force Gurkha, rival to Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar, is offered with only manual gearbox option for both its three-door and five-door avatars.
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24 Jun 2024
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