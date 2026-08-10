In 2026 Ujaas Energy eGo LA or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ujaas Energy eGo LA Price starts at Rs. 39,880 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy Price starts at Rs. 31,880 (last recorded price). The range of eGo LA up to 75 km/charge and the Ujaas eZy has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo LA in 2 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eZy in 2 colours.
eGo LA vs Ujaas eZy Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ego la
|Ujaas ezy
|Brand
|Ujaas Energy
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 39,880
|₹ 31,880
|Range
|75 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|48 V
|Charging Time
|7-8 Hours
|-