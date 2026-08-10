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HomeCompare BikeseGo LA vs Ujaas eZy

Ujaas Energy eGo LA vs Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy

In 2026 Ujaas Energy eGo LA or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ujaas Energy eGo LA Price starts at Rs. 39,880 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy Price starts at Rs. 31,880 (last recorded price). The range of eGo LA up to 75 km/charge and the Ujaas eZy has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo LA in 2 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eZy in 2 colours.
eGo LA vs Ujaas eZy Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ego la Ujaas ezy
BrandUjaas EnergyUjaas Energy
Price₹ 39,880₹ 31,880
Range75 km/charge60 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.56 kWh48 V
Charging Time7-8 Hours-

Filters
eGo LA
Ujaas Energy eGo LA
STD
₹39,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ujaas eZy
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy
eZy LA 48V
₹31,880*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ujaas Energy eGo LA Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Headlight View
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Specification
Additional Storage
Yes
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.10-10, Rear :-3.10-10Front :-3.10-10,Rear :-3.10-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
75 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
HydraulicHydraulic
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheel Locking Mechanism, Find my ScooterKeyless Riding, Reverse Driving Gear,
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesLED Digtal
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
7-8 Hours-
Charging at Home
NoNo
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh48 V , 26 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
42,99331,880
Ex-Showroom Price
39,88031,880
RTO
00
Insurance
3,1130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
924685

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