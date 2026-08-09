hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesSport vs Victor

TVS Sport vs TVS Victor

In 2026 TVS Sport or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). Sport engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
Sport vs Victor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sport Victor
BrandTVSTVS
Price₹ 55,100₹ 57,877
Mileage70.0 kmpl72 kmpl
Engine Capacity109.7 cc109 cc
Power8.19 PS PS9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

Filters
Sport
TVS Sport
Self Start (ES)-Alloy Wheels
₹55,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

TVS Sport Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Front View
Rear Left View
Front Right View
Left View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L8 L
Ground Clearance
175 mm175 mm
Length
1950 mm1980 mm
Wheelbase
1236 mm1260 mm
Height
1080 mm1090 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg112 kg
Width
705 mm750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.0-17Front :-2.75 X 17,Rear :-3.00 X 17
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
SingleTubeless
Max Speed
90 kmph-
Max Power
8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm
Stroke
48.8 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
109.7 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, fuel injection , air cooled spark ignition engine-
Clutch
Wet-Multi Plate Type-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self Start-
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
4 Speed Constant Mesh4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
53.5 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS4
Rear Suspension
5 Step adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorber5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Series Spring Suspensi
Front Suspension
Telescopic Oil DampedTelescopic Oil Damped Front Suspension
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SinglePillion
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
ETFi (Eco Thrust Fuel Injection Technology)3v Eco Thrust
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesNo
Battery Capacity
12V / 4AH-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,53657,877
Ex-Showroom Price
55,10057,877
RTO
3,3060
Insurance
6,1300
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3871,244

Sport Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Sportundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 57,100**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Star City Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹72,200 - 74,900**Ex-showroom price
Sport vs Star City Plus
Hindustan Times
TVS Sportundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 57,100**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
Sport vs HF Deluxe

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
The new TVS Sport will be launched in a few days.
2025 TVS Sport to launch soon, will get new colours
22 Apr 2025
The TVS Sport ES+ is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60,881, ex-showroom
TVS Sport gets updated with new mid tier variant. Here's what it gets
5 May 2025
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
The newly updated TVS Apache RTR 200 4V gets an OBD2B-compliant engine now.
2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Check out 5 key highlights of the updated naked sport bike
11 Jun 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

TVS and Hyundai's E4W Concept EV has been designed for intra-city mobility and last-mile mobility solutions, to be operational in the commercial sector. The electric four-seater car can be used as an alternative to e-rickshaws in the future.
E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
TVS Jupiter 125 in CNG? Concept scooter sparks curiosity at Auto Expo 2025
19 Jan 2025
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers